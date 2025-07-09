DOJ launches criminal investigation of CIA’s Brennan, FBI’s Comey

by WorldTribune Staff, July 9, 2025 Real World News



The FBI has launched a criminal investigation into the alleged actions taken by former CIA Director John Brennan and former FBI Director James Comey relating to the Trump–Russia probe.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe sent evidence of alleged wrongdoing by Brennan to FBI Director Kash Patel to investigate for potential prosecution.

The referral, which was first reported by Fox News Digital, described Brennan’s and Comey’s interactions as a “conspiracy” which could open up a wide range of potential prosecutorial options, including perjury to Congress.

Last week, Ratcliffe released a “lessons-learned review” review of the creation of the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) of so-called Trump-Russia “collusion.” The 2017 ICA alleged Russia sought to influence the 2016 presidential election to help then-candidate Donald Trump. But Ratcliffe’s review found that the process of the ICA’s creation was rushed with “procedural anomalies,” and that officials diverted from intelligence standards.

The review also determined that the “decision by agency heads to include the Steele Dossier in the ICA ran counter to fundamental tradecraft principles and ultimately undermined the credibility of a key judgment.”

The dossier — an anti-Trump document filled with unverified and wholly inaccurate claims that was commissioned by Fusion GPS and paid for by Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the DNC — has been widely discredited. Last week’s review marks the first time career CIA officials have acknowledged politicization of the process by which the ICA was written, particularly by Obama-era political appointees.

Records declassified as part of that review further revealed that Brennan did, in fact, push for the dossier to be included in the 2017 ICA.

Brennan testified to the House Judiciary Committee in May 2023, however, that he did not believe the dossier should be included in that intelligence product.

In a post to social media, Ratcliffe said President Donald Trump “has trusted me with helping to end weaponization of U.S. intelligence.”

Ratcliffe said the report “underscores that the 2017 IC Assessment was conducted through an atypical & corrupt process under the politically charged environments of former Dir. Brennan & former FBI Dir. [James] Comey.”

In a subsequent post, Ratcliffe said Brennan, Comey and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper “manipulated intelligence and silenced career professionals — all to get Trump.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said during a Tuesday evening interview on Fox News Channel that Brennan and Comey are “disgraceful individuals” who “turned against our Constitution and our country, and I’m sure they did, in fact, lie to Congress, and it’s up to the Department of Justice to investigate that and to prosecute them if they did.”

“What we have seen is corruption at the highest levels against President Trump. The deep state threw everything at him to prevent him from coming back to this big, beautiful White House behind me, and he prevailed, and the truth must come out,” Leavitt told host Jesse Watters. “I’m glad to see the Department of Justice is opening up this investigation.”

