DOJ charges Antifa militants in anti-ICE violence in Portland

by WorldTribune Staff, June 22, 2025 Real World News



In a reversal from the Biden-Harris regime, the Trump Administration’s Department of Justice is going after Antifa rioters.

The Justice Department filed criminal charges against several Antifa militants accused of committing criminal acts during organized rioting directed at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Portland, Oregon.

The criminal charges range from disobeying orders to assault on federal police officers, which is a crime punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Sources told The Post Millennial that one of the alleged Antifa rioters, Deni Jungic Wolf, 19, of Portland, formerly Denis Jungic, has been charged with assaulting a federal officer resulting in bodily injury.

The Post Millennial cited court documents as saying a group of roughly 25 activists had gathered outside the South Portland ICE office. Individuals proceeded to trespass onto federal property and erected a make-shift shield that blocked vehicle traffic. At 11 p.m., authorities issued an order to disperse, and additional federal officers, including Customs and Border Protection Tactical Unit (BORTAC) agents, were dispatched to clear the barricade.

According to the complaint, federal officers approached the barricade holding riot shields. As the officers encountered the barricade, Wolf allegedly pushed into the shields with his body and punched one of the officers in the head. During the attack, the officer’s face mask was knocked off his face, which resulted in the officer being exposed to pepper spray and pepper-ball dust that had been deployed to assist in clearing the blockade.

The Department of Justice said Wolf had been wearing distinctive red gloves at the time of the incident, which was captured on surveillance footage. He was also allegedly armed with a knife, according to the complaint. If convicted, Wolf faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

Last year, Wolf was reported to police as an autistic teen runaway. Journalist Andy Ngo, senior editor of The Post Millennial, noted on X that Antifa often recruits members “who are homeless or estranged from their families as they are easier to manipulate and exploit.”

Eli Victor McKenzie, 21, of Portland, has been arraigned on federal misdemeanor charges. He has been accused of failing to obey a lawful order during an Antifa direct action on June 16 outside the ICE office, according to a criminal complaint. He faces up to 30 days in jail and was quickly released by a federal judge without bail.

The Post Millennial previously reported that two additional Portland Antifa members have been federally charged with assault on police officers stemming from a June 14 violent riot outside the ICE facility. Ginovanni Joseph Brumbelow, 21, of Gresham, faces up to 8 years in prison after allegedly using a sharpened wooden stake to stab a federal police officer in the head. Joshua Ames Cartrette, 46, of Oregon City, has been accused of pushing a federal agent and kicking deployed tear gas canisters toward other federal officers. Caretrette is a violent, convicted felon who was recently released from prison and has published writings in the Antifa extremist blog, It’s Going Down.

All four cases are being investigated by the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Protective Service (FPS) and the FBI.

Beat The Press