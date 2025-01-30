DOGE stopped U.S. taxpayer funds from buying condoms for Gaza

by WorldTribune Staff, January 30, 2025 Real World News



Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) reportedly has played a major role in President Donald Trump’s decision to pause all federal foreign aid.

What has DOGE found?

In just one example, $50 million in U.S. federal funds was apparently going toward buying condoms for people in the Gaza Strip.

Musk wrote on X that the finding was just the “tip of [the] iceberg.”

According to media reports, Hamas militants used condoms as balloons and have tied explosives to them in previous attacks.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the finding came as a result of the pause in funding for a range of federal efforts, including foreign aid payments, so they can be reviewed.

That pause has sparked pushback and criticism for the Trump administration as many federal efforts ground to a halt. Leavitt, however, pointed to the Gaza condoms as proof of the necessity of the pause, which is expected to extend into next month.

“DOGE and OMB also found that there was about to be $50 million taxpayer dollars that went out the door to fund condoms in Gaza,” Leavitt said. “That is a preposterous waste of taxpayer money.”

Leavitt said the Trump administration also stopped $37 million that was about to be sent to the World Health Organization (WHO). Trump signed an executive order last week to pull the U.S. out of the WHO.

“So that is what this pause is focused on, being good stewards of tax dollars,” she added.

In another suggestion, Musk said DOGE may recommend the elimination of the one cent coin.

DOGE tweeted on Tuesday that the government spent $179 million in fiscal 2023 producing about $45 million worth of cents.

Barron’s noted that mining the metal that goes into the U.S. cents wouldn’t change much. Annual cent production accounts for roughly 0.1% of annual global zinc demand and about 0.001% of copper demand.

