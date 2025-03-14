DOGE now targeting major consulting firms with government contracts

by WorldTribune Staff, March 14, 2025 Real World News



Residents of the greater Washington, DC metropolitan area confide that the regional economy is being shaken as cushy incomes, once taken for granted, are no longer safe.

For many of those residents, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is much, much too efficient.

The Elon Musk-headed agency is reportedly looking into large contracts the federal government outsources to major consulting firms.

The firms are being asked by DOGE to “defend the spend,” and explain why their services are key to the goals of the Trump Administration.

The 10 major firms whose contracts with the government are now under review include Deloitte, Booz Allen Hamilton, Accenture, General Dynamics, Leidos, Guidehouse, HII Mission Technologies Corp, Science Applications International Corporation, CGI Federal, and International Business Machines Corporation, according to a report by Business Insider.

What those firms do is right up DOGE’s alley.

The firms take in billions of dollars per year performing outsourced tasks in contracts with different federal agencies. They are usually hired to advise the federal government on how to asses and perform its functions better.

While Deloitte in the 2024 financial year earned 9% of its revenue from contracts with the government, others like Booz Allen Hamilton, however, heavily rely on the federal contracts, the report said.

Many of the consulting firms work directly with the Defense Department.

According a Wall Street Journal report, executives from Booz Allen, Ernst and Young, as well as other major consulting firms met with the Trump Administration in recent weeks and and attempted to prevent the cancellation of their lucrative contracts with the government.

Meanwhile, DOGE reported that, over a two-day period, 239 “wasteful” contracts with a “ceiling value” of $1.7 billion have been terminated, including a grant intended to teach transgender and queer urban farmers about “food justice.”

The elimination of the contracts represents a savings of $400 million, according to a DOGE post on X.

Among them included an $8.5 million consulting contract for “fiscal stewardship to improve management and program operations in order to drive innovation and improve efficiency and effectiveness of business services; rethink, realign and reskill the workforce; and enhance program delivery through a number of transformational initiatives.”

On Tuesday, DOGE announced the National Institutes of Health canceled multiple federal grants related to trans and sexual identity. Those include $699,000 for studying “cannabis use” among “sexual minority gender diverse individuals” and $620,000 for “an LGB+ inclusive teen pregnancy prevention program for transgender boys.”

Another included $225,000 in federal funds for the University of Colorado to study the “effects of hormones on headaches in transmasculine adolescents.”

On Wednesday, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins noted that a $379,000 U.S. Department of Agriculture grant in the San Francisco Bay Area to educate queer, trans and BIPOC urban farmers and consumers about food justice and values-aligned markets had been canceled.

