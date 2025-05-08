DOGE deactivates 500,000 government-issued credit cards

by WorldTribune Staff, May 8, 2025 Real World News



Over the past 10 weeks, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has deactivated over 500,000 government issued credit cards.

DOGE leader Elon Musk vowed there will be many more to come in his agency’s endeavor to fulfill President Donald Trump’s promise to end wasteful government use of taxpayer dollars.

The feds currently have about 4.6 million “active credit cards/accounts,” DOGE said. Those accounts wracked up $39.7 billion in spending over more than 90 million transactions in the last fiscal year.

In February, Trump issued an executive order to commence a “transformation in Federal spending,” that called for a 30-day freeze on agency employee credit cards.

The credit card freeze order carves out an exemption for employees “utilizing such credit cards for disaster relief or natural disaster response benefits or operations or other critical services as determined by the Agency Head.”

Data shows that, in the last two years of the Biden-Harris regime, the General Services Administration (GSA) SmartPay credit system saw a multibillion-dollar rise in the total amount of money charged on the cards alongside a dramatic jump in the total number of transactions.

Musk noted in March that the cards appeared suspicious due to their seemingly unlimited use.

“There are still almost twice as many credit/purchasing cards as people in the government, and the limits are $10,000!” Musk posted via X. “A lot of shady expenditures happening.”

DOGE announces the program to audit unused/unneeded credit cards has expanded to 32 agencies, deactivating over 500,000 cards in 10 weeks. pic.twitter.com/RB9GhSKZlB — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) May 8, 2025

Support Free Press Foundation

The American Free Press is Back!