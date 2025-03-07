DOGE cuts: Alpaca farming in Peru, beekeeping in Brazil, Dick Cheney Federal Building in Wyoming

by WorldTribune Staff, March 7, 2025 Real World News



As of March 4, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) reports it has terminated 2,334 contracts totaling $8 billion in savings, 3,489 grant terminations for roughly $10 billion in savings, and 748 lease terminations totaling about $660 million in savings.

The latest operation to fall under the DOGE microscope was the Inter-American Foundation, a government agency with a $60 million budget to issue foreign grants.

On the DOGE chopping block:

• $903,811 for alpaca farming in Peru.

• $813,210 for vegetable gardens in El Salvador.

• $731,105 to improve the marketability of mushrooms and peas in Guatemala.

• $677,342 to expand fruit and jam sales in Honduras.

• $483,345 to improve artisanal salt production in Ecuador.

• $364,500 to reduce social discrimination against recyclers in Bolivia.

• $323,633 to promote cultural understanding of Venezuelan migrants in Brazil.

• $39,250 for beekeeping in Brazil.

The Inter-American Foundation has been reduced to its statutory minimum — one active employee, according to a statement from DOGE.

Meanwhile, DOGE listed the Dick Cheney Federal Building in downtown Casper, Wyoming as among the federal buildings that the Trump Administration has “designated for disposal.”

Bloomberg reported that Trump is seeking to sell 443 federal buildings, including the Dick Cheney building in Wyoming and the Nancy Pelosi Federal Building in San Francisco.

DOGE reported it has saved about $105 billion from a “combination of fraud detection/deletion, contract/lease cancellations, contract/lease renegotiation, asset sales, grant cancellations, workforce reductions, programmatic changes and regulatory savings.”

