Documents: Hillary in 2016 was on ‘heavy tranquilizers’, had ‘intensified psycho-emotional problems’

by WorldTribune Staff, July 23, 2025 Real World News



Hillary Clinton’s state of psychological and physical health during the 2016 presidential campaign was found to be “extraordinarily alarming” to then-President Barack Obama and Democrat Party leaders, according to a new batch of documents released on Wednesday by Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard.

“As of September 2016, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) had Democratic National Committee (DNC) information that President Obama and party leaders found the state of Secretary Clinton’s health to be ‘extraordinarily alarming’ and felt it could have ‘serious negative impact’ on her election prospects. Her health information was being kept in ‘strictest secrecy’ and even close advisors were not being fully informed,” according to the newly declassified documents.

“The SVR possessed DNC communications that Clinton was suffering from intensified psycho-emotional problems, including uncontrolled fits of anger, aggression and cheerfulness,” the documents say. The Democrat presidential candidate was placed on a daily regimen of “heavy tranquilizers” and while afraid of losing, she remained “obsessed with a thirst for power.”

“The SVR also had information that Clinton suffered from Type 2 diabetes, ischemic heart disease, deep vein thrombosis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease,” according to the documents.

Clinton showed signs of ill health during the 2016 election campaign but legacy media repeatedly covered for her.

After leaving the 2016 9/11 ceremony early, Clinton was seen on video buckling and nearly falling as aides hurried her into a waiting van.

The Clinton campaign released a statement from Hillary’s doctor stating she was diagnosed with pneumonia on that day which led to her fainting episode.

“Secretary Clinton has been experiencing a cough related to allergies. On Friday, during follow-up evaluation of her prolonged cough, she was diagnosed with pneumonia. She was put on antibiotics, and advised to rest and modify her schedule. While at this morning’s event she became overheated and dehydrated. I have just examined her and she is now re-hydrated and recovering nicely,” Clinton’s doctor said on September 11, 2016.

Hillary Clinton 9/11 NYC pic.twitter.com/q9YnsjTxss — Zdenek Gazda (@zgazda66) September 11, 2016

Support Free Press Foundation