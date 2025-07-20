Documents: DOJ memo targeted parents protesting Covid rules, trans agenda, CRT

by WorldTribune Staff, July 20, 2025 Real World News



The Biden Justice Department, led by then-Attorney General Merrick Garland, looked for a “federal hook” so they could investigate and criminally charge parents protesting school policies related to Covid policies, the trans agenda, and critical race theory (CRT), according to documents obtained America First Legal (AFL).

The documents “conclusively prove” a memo from Garland “mobilized the full force of the federal government’s firepower against concerned parents — not to protect schools, but to silence dissent” and the ensuing investigation was “politically orchestrated and coordinated with the Biden White House,” America First Legal reported on Friday.

“These never-before-seen documents — uncovered only because of AFL’s relentless efforts over the past three and a half years — expose not only the Biden White House’s involvement in pushing a weaponized DOJ, but also strong dissent from careers within the Department’s Civil Rights Division, who warned that there was no federal authority or legal basis to target these parents in the first place because their speech is protected by the First Amendment.”

In one of the documents, Kevin Chambers, an aide to the attorney general, wrote to a colleague on Oct. 1, 2021, states: “We’re aware; the challenge here is finding a federal hook. But WH has been in touch about whether we can assist in some form or fashion.”

Fox News reported that Garland issued a directive on Oct. 4, 2021, that ordered the FBI to assist local law enforcement partners with a “disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence” against school administrators.

Garland told a congressional hearing soon thereafter that he had given the directive after the National School Board Association (NSBA) sent a letter to the White House that had asked the Biden Administration to investigate parents displaying threatening behavior at school board meetings as possible “domestic terrorists,” the news network reported.

One DOJ attorney wrote to colleagues in an email on Oct. 3, 2021:

“I read the letter from NSBA, and looked at the links for a handful of footnotes, and it appears to me that the vast, vast majority of the behavior cited cannot be reached by federal law. I only saw three stories that involved what sounded like a possible ‘true threat’ … Almost all the language used is protected by the First Amendment; the main issue seems to be the disruption and obstruction of school board meetings, which can be reached by local trespassing laws or disturbance of the peace laws, but nothing remotely federal. So it seems we are ramping up an awful lot of federal manpower for what is currently non-federal conduct.”

Gene Hamilton, America First Legal president, said:

“The Biden Administration appears to have engaged in a conspiracy that was ultimately aimed at depriving parents of two fundamental rights—the right to speak, and the right to direct the upbringing of their children. They did so with political intentions, most immediately by attempting to influence the Virginia gubernatorial election, and to more broadly chill dissent across the United States.”

