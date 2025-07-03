Documents: Did FBI suppress intelligence on CCP 2020 interference to protect Wray?

by WorldTribune Staff, July 3, 2025 Real World News



The FBI interfered with an investigation into Chinese meddling in the 2020 election by suppressing evidence in an effort to cover for then-Director Christopher Wray, according to new documents released by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The interference occurred after Wray had testified before Congress that he had seen no evidence of coordinated voter fraud in the 2020 election in which Joe Biden reportedly received over 81 million votes.

The previously classified documents, released on Tuesday, show the FBI hid the production of ” ‘tens of thousands’ of fraudulent drivers’ licenses to manufacture mail-in votes for then-presidential candidate Joe Biden,” according to a press release from the Judiciary Committee.

According to Customs and Border Protection (CBP), officers caught 1,513 shipments of fraudulent documents between January and June 2020, including 19,888 driver’s licenses, the majority of which came from China and Hong Kong.

The documents were released after FBI Director Kash Patel declassified them and sent them to the Senate.

The records declassified by Patel show the FBI decided to “recall and suppress” a Sept. 25, 2020 Intelligence Information Report (IIR) from the bureau’s Albany Field Office which included information from a Confidential Human Source (CHS) showing evidence of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) plot aimed at helping Biden over President Donald Trump.

“Most concerning to me, is stating the reporting would contradict with Director Wray’s testimony. I found this troubling because it implied to me that one of the reasons we aren’t putting this out is for a political reason, which goes directly against our organization’s mission to remain apolitical and simply state what we know,” an FBI Albany intelligence analyst said. “Likewise, at the field operational level, I do not feel it is our job to assess whether or not our intelligence aligns with the Director. … My concern is that I think it gets dangerous if we cite potential political implications as reasons for not putting out our information.”

The FBI recalled the report to “re-interview the source,” but also told “recipients” to “destroy all copies of the original report and remove the original report from all computer holdings.”

One day prior to the original report, Wray said at a Senate hearing: “We have not seen historically any kind of coordinated national voter fraud effort in a major election, whether it is by mail or otherwise. But people should make no mistake we are vigilant as to the threat and watching it carefully, because we are in uncharted new territory.”

Emails released by the Judiciary Committee show Albany Field Office agents continued to ask why the report on China meddling would not be released, with the response being, “Again, the reporting will contradict Director Wray’s testimony.”

A subsequent reply from an agent stated, “I’m not trying to be a pain on this, but after taking some time thinking this over I just want to voice my opinion and concerns on this issue and make it clear I do not agree with the reasoning for not putting this out.”

