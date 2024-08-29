Documentary on early vote election fraud: ‘No longer solely South Korea’s problem’

by WorldTribune Staff, August 29, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



In the new documentary “The Cartel: The Masterminds behind the Rigged K-vote”, the filmmakers stress that “large-scale election fraud” which permeated South Korea’s elections in 2020 and 2024 is “no longer solely South Korea’s problem.”

“Six months before the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in which President Trump allegedly lost due to election fraud, an unbelievable large-scale election fraud occurred during the South Korean general election,” the documentary notes.

The film details how those who questioned the legitimacy of South Korea’s election have been labeled “conspiracy theorists.”

“We produced this documentary to inform the people of the United States and other friendly nations about this critical issue and to seek their assistance,” the filmmakers said.

In a May 8, 2020 report, WorldTribune.com detailed how allegations of fraud in South Korea’s April 2020 general election were seen as a warning on new voting technologies.

In the 2020 election, the ruling party of leftist President Moon Jae-In won by a landslide in a parliamentary election that attracted the highest voter turn out in 28 years, despite being held during the Covid pandemic.

Particular attention was paid to “a new field of digital fraud involving vote counting machines, computer hardware and software, and Huawei information network telecommunications equipment,” Tara O noted in a May 8, 2020 analysis for East Asia Research Center.

South Korea’s National Election Commission (NEC) chose LG U+ 5G, which uses Huawei equipment, to provide Internet and WiFi for handling the pre-vote ballots.

It is possible the servers used at the election sites could have been “connected to servers in China (or elsewhere), and the user on that end in China can send the instructions to the central server in South Korea, which in turn sends a message to the vote counting machines,” Tara O’s analysis said.

Urgent: Support Free Press Foundation

Since the 2020 vote, the documentary said 10 more South Korean elections, both large and small, “have been rigged.”

In an April 9, 2024 analysis, Tara O noted how, in the April 7, 20204 general election, South Korea’s National Election Commission announced that the early voting rate was 31.28%, the highest ever in a South Korean election.

Tara O wrote:

What is gaining even more public attention than the turnout rate is how it accurately reflected the Democratic Party of Korea’s (DPK) targeted turn out for early voting. On April 3, 2024, Kim Min-seok of the General Election Situation Office of the Democratic Party of Korea, briefed that the “DPK will target a 31.3 % early voting turnout and a 71.3% total voter turnout, and appeal for voter participation.” Hwang Kyo-ahn, the former acting president and Prime Minister, stated that the early voting rate turned out to be the same as DPK’s specific target for early voting, which the DPK announced 3 days prior on April 4. Predicting voter turn out in an election, let alone early voter turn out in an election, is not a precise science. Polls fail to predict voter turn-out due partially to “social desirability bias,” where people tell the pollster that they intend to vote in order to look like good citizens. Min Kyung-wook (민경욱), co-leader of the Fair Election Korea Party, asked, “How could the DPK have so accurately matched the turnout of early voting three days prior?” and added, “Of course, I know that the People Power Party (PPP) helped…,” meaning that PPP also encouraged early voting as did the DPK, despite the public concerns about opportunities for election fraud during early voting. In fact, over the early voting period, election observers from various precincts noted that the National Election Commission’s ballot counts were much higher than the election observers’ voter counts. If the election observers are correct, then the early voting rate would be less than 31.3%.

The documentary points out: “South Korea’s election fraud is a serious national crime, orchestrated by the opposition party, executed by the state agency responsible for managing elections, and covered up by the Supreme Court. This documentary presents the scenario of the election fraud and the evidence supporting it — evidence that ordinary citizens, who have been unfairly labeled as conspiracy theorists, have painstakingly analyzed over the past four years. In this process, many citizens have been imprisoned due to the relentless suppression by government authorities and have lost their jobs as a consequence.

“As a result, election fraud has now become legally institutionalized in South Korea, making it impossible to challenge or verify election results. In a situation where we face the threat from North Korea, backed by China, South Korea’s fraudulent elections are not just a domestic issue but a threat to global security and peace. Therefore, this issue is no longer solely South Korea’s problem.”

Help Wanted