Doctor: CDC removing data on vaccine injuries from VAERS as grand jury investigation looms

by WorldTribune Staff, December 22, 2022

Soon after Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo announced a significant rise in myocarditis among young men who received the Covid shot, Gov. Ron DeSantis petitioned for a grand jury to investigate “crimes and wrongdoing committed against Floridians related to the Covid-19 vaccine.”

In the meantime, the CDC began removing data on injuries caused by the vaccine from the VAERS adverse event reporting system, according to a doctor who has extensively studied the database.

In an interview with Dr. Naomi Wolf on DailyClout, Dr. Henry Ealy specifically noted that, between September 2022 and December 2022, the CDC had removed at least 32,844 records of injury related to myocarditis, pericarditis, and heart inflammation. What were 45,388 reports three months ago has now inexplicably dropped down to 12,544, he said.

Ealy, the Founder & Executive Community Director for the Energetic Health Institute, noted that he has “triple-checked this,” and stands by the allegation that the CDC is removing or obfuscating records.

In October, Ladapo announced new guidance regarding mRNA vaccines. A Florida Department of Health analysis found that “there is an 84% increase in the relative incidence of cardiac-related death among males 18-39 years old within 28 days following mRNA vaccination. With a high level of global immunity to Covid-19, the benefit of vaccination is likely outweighed by this abnormally high risk of cardiac-related death among men in this age group.”

Ealy said “it’s not an accident,” that the CDC would remove data from VAERS after the Florida revelation. “With Dr. Ladapo and Governor DeSantis coming out with that study about myocarditis and pericarditis, they (CDC) are trying to do everything they can to delete records to thwart what Governor DeSantis and Surgeon General Dr. Ladapo are doing.”

Ladapo said following the announcement of DeSantis petitioning for a grand jury investigation: “Health care professionals should always communicate the risks of a medical intervention to their patients in a manner that is clinically appropriate and meets standards of ethical practice. President Biden and Big Pharma have completely prevented that from happening – it is wrong. With these new actions, we will shed light on the forces that have obscured truthful communication about the COVID-19 vaccines.”

Dr. Wolf said: “I’m stunned. This is as big as the Pentagon Papers, easily, if indeed the CDC deleted those records. I’ve seen the screenshots; it looks pretty bad. And so, you’re saying that Dr. Ladapo and Governor DeSantis calling for a Grand Jury investigation could be the reason that they’re deleting these, basically, evidence of their crimes? Because Ladapo and DeSantis will be investigating that data? Is that what you’re saying?”

“Right,” confirmed Dr. Ealy. “When you read through the Grand Jury petition that Governor DeSantis signed and submitted to the Florida Supreme Court, they are putting a lot of their argument based upon their findings with myocarditis. So myocarditis and pericarditis — and that’s not without good reason.”

Dr. Ealy noted that “VAERS is designed specifically for medical professionals and people alike to report, ‘Hey, I got hurt.’ And when enough people have gotten hurt for officials to look at it and say, ‘Hey, this product isn’t safe; it’s got to come off the market.’ V-Safe was created (by the CDC) to also do something similar to that — and to make that process a little bit easier. You don’t need as much information to record a report in V-Safe.”

By streamlining the process, the CDC got inundated with adverse event reports from the Covid shots. Out of the 10,108,273 individual users, 800,000 had an adverse event — or about 1 in 13. And of those 800,000 V-Safe reports, only 30,492 have been logged into VAERS.

Dr. Ealy continued: “In V-safe, there have been over 800,000 reports of injury. And the deal was that in V-Safe, every single report of injury was supposed to also then subsequently have a VAERS report associated with it. So that means all 800,000 should be in VAERS. But unfortunately, or by design — however you want to look at it — only just over 30,000 of those 800,000 have been recorded in VAERS. So what that means is that fewer than 4% of the records in V-Safe have actually been reported in VAERS as they were supposed to be done.”

“What a sneaky way to basically sweep almost 800,000 adverse events under the rug,” remarked Dr. Wolf.

Dr. Jessica Rose has also reported similar issues with VAERS. She wrote on Nov. 19, “The foreign data set was gutted this week in VAERS, and the cancer signal was halved. The myocarditis dose three response signal was lost, and 994 spontaneous abortions/stillbirths were dropped.”

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish