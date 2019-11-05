‘Do your job’: Rand Paul slams press, praises Trump for confronting ‘every day’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 5, 2019

The name of the Trump-Ukraine whistleblower is known and now the media must do its job and report it, Sen. Rand Paul said on Nov. 4.

“I say tonight to the media, do your job and print his name!” Paul, Kentucky Republican, said as he appeared at President Donald Trump’s rally at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

“We also know the name of the whistleblower, the whistleblower needs to come before Congress as a material witness because he worked with Joe Biden at the same time Hunter Biden was getting money from corrupt oligarchs,” Paul said.

Paul Sperry at RealClearInvestigations first revealed the whistleblower’s name, Eric Ciaramella, a CIA employee and registered Democrat who is a holdover from the Obama administration.

Both Ciaramella and Hunter Biden should be subpoenaed, Paul said, in order to get to the truth.

Trump said at the rally: “I say to my colleagues, if Shifty Schiff will not let Hunter Biden come, and will not bring the whistleblower forward, every Republican in Congress should take a walk and say, ‘This is a farce.’ ”

Paul said that Hunter Biden was getting $50,000 a month from a corrupt Ukrainian gas company simply because of his connections to Vice President Joe Biden.

Paul at the Nov. 4 rally also praised Trump for continuing to fight the media amid its non-stop coverage of impeachment.

“President Trump has great courage, he faces down the fake media every day,” Paul said.

The senator urged his Republican colleagues to have “equal courage” to fight the Democrat effort to impeach the president.

