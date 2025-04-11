DNI goes there: Gabbard reveals evidence on vulnerability of electronic voting systems

by WorldTribune Staff, April 11, 2025 Real World News



U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on Thursday raised serious concerns about the reliability of electronic voting systems, claiming they have several flaws and can potentially be hacked.

While voting machine vulnerabilities have been widely reported by independent media for years, scant action has been taken.

Gabbard vowed: “We have the best of the best going after this.”

Gabbard made the comments at President Donald Trump’s Cabinet meeting on Thursday and agreed with Trump’s advocating for a return to paper ballots.

