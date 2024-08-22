DNC montage resembles Orwell’s ‘Two Minutes of Hate’

by WorldTribune Staff, August 22, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



A profanity-laden video seen at the entrance to the Democratic National Convention (DNC) depicts Republicans and their supporters as cockroaches, and includes sexualized images, one of which depicts Elon Musk deep-throating a phallic object labeled “MAGAsickle”.

Mark Jeftovic of The Daily Bell noted that the montage eerily resembles the “Two Minutes of Hate” ritual in George Orwell’s “1984.”

In the book, Two Minutes of Hate was a daily ritual of operant conditioning, in which a video reel depicting enemies of the state was broadcast throughout society with the express aim of whipping the masses into a frenetic state of loathing towards anyone who opposed Big Brother.

The DNC this week, Jeftovic added, “has been a dumpster fire of cringe, disrespect and hypocrisy but one takeaway, posted on X, takes the cake:

Jeftovic noted: “While constantly professing to be the party for ‘preserving democracy’ and ‘inclusivity,’ the U.S. Democratic Party is channeling ominous and blatant overtones of repression, dare I say, even hatred toward their fellow citizens who may not be so like-minded.”

If there was any doubt that the Democrat Party “has been captured by far-left lunatics,” Jeftovic pointed to the big takeaways from the montage:

• America is evil (MAGA literally stands for restoring the country to its former grandeur)

• Wealth is evil (“F*CK BILLIONAIRES”)

• Literal communism (“REDISTRIBUTE THAT SHIT”)

Urgent: Support Free Press Foundation

Jeftovic continued: “In case you were wondering what you’re really voting for if you tick the box for the Dems this November – it looks like some kind of deranged mutation of Orwell’s 1984 and Ayn Rand’s ‘We The Living’, replete with wealth redistribution and re-education camps.

“Remember – it’s always relatively easy to vote your way into communism – but you have to fight your way out.”

Help Wanted