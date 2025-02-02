DJT’s weekend: Tariffs on Mexico, Canada, China; Strike on ISIS; Deal with Venezuela

by WorldTribune Staff, February 2, 2025 Real World News



Is MAGA on a roll or what.

In a series of posts to Truth Social, President Donald Trump summed up what he’s been doing over the weekend:

“This morning I ordered precision Military air strikes on the Senior ISIS Attack Planner and other terrorists he recruited and led in Somalia. These killers, who we found hiding in caves, threatened the United States and our Allies. The strikes destroyed the caves they live in, and killed many terrorists without, in any way, harming civilians. Our Military has targeted this ISIS Attack Planner for years, but Biden and his cronies wouldn’t act quickly enough to get the job done. I did! The message to ISIS and all others who would attack Americans is that ‘WE WILL FIND YOU, AND WE WILL KILL YOU!’

“It is so good to have the Venezuela Hostages back home and, very important to note, that Venezuela has agreed to receive, back into their Country, all Venezuela illegal aliens who were encamped in the U.S., including gang members of Tren de Aragua. Venezuela has further agreed to supply the transportation back. We are in the process of removing record numbers of illegal aliens from all Countries, and all Countries have agreed to accept these illegal aliens back. Furthermore, record numbers of criminals are being removed from our Country, and the Border numbers are the strongest they have been since the First Term of the Trump Administration!

“Today, I have implemented a 25% Tariff on Imports from Mexico and Canada (10% on Canadian Energy), and a 10% additional Tariff on China. This was done through the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) because of the major threat of illegal aliens and deadly drugs killing our Citizens, including fentanyl. We need to protect Americans, and it is my duty as President to ensure the safety of all. I made a promise on my Campaign to stop the flood of illegal aliens and drugs from pouring across our Borders, and Americans overwhelmingly voted in favor of it.”

• In the Somalia strike, ISIS operatives in the Cal-Miskaad mountains in the Bahaya region in the war-torn Eastern African nation were eliminated.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said “multiple operatives were killed” in the airstrikes, further degrading “ISIS’s ability to plot and conduct terrorist attacks threatening US citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians.” He added that the U.S. forces worked with Somali authorities to carry out the offensive.

Hegseth said the strikes send “a clear signal that the United States always stands ready to find and eliminate terrorists who threaten the United States and our allies, even as we conduct robust border protection and many other operations under President Trump’s leadership.”

• In Venezuela, six Americans who were being held by the socialist Maduro regime were freed following Trump’s envoy for special missions Richard Grenell‘s visit to the South American country.

Grenell met with Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro to send a warning about the consequences should he continue to detain the Americans.

“We are wheels up and headed home with these 6 American citizens. They just spoke to @realDonaldTrump and they couldn’t stop thanking him,” Grenell posted on X along with a photo of the six men.

The Maduro regime has also agreed to help transport Venezuelans living in the U.S. illegally, including members of the violent Tren de Aragua gang, back to their home country.

• On the tariffs front, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said of Trump’s moves: “These are promises made and promises kept by the President.”

Leavitt said that “the amount of fentanyl that has been seized at the southern border in the last two years alone has the potential to kill tens of millions of Americans.””

Asked what these countries would need to do to avoid the tariffs, Leavitt said: “The tariffs are incoming tomorrow (Feb. 1) on Canada, and the reason for that is because both Canada and Mexico have allowed an unprecedented invasion of illegal fentanyl that is killing American citizens, and also illegal immigrants, into our country.”

Together, the U.S. does about $1.6 trillion in annual business with the three countries.

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec noted: “It’s always been about this. China as the world-factory funded by U.S. capital is the underpinning of the entire globalism system. They traded our jobs for their empire.”

“Trudeau would be wise to speak to Trump directly” about tariffs, fentanyl, illegal immigration before unleashing “outlandish comments.” —White House pic.twitter.com/77OrgNDOGE — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) January 31, 2025

