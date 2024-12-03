DJT’s memo to the Middle East: ‘Release the hostages now’

by WorldTribune Staff, December 3, 2024 Real World News



U.S. President-elect Donald Trump warned Hamas and its backers in Iran they must release any remaining hostages before he is inaugurated on Jan. 20 or risk “being hit harder” than any foe in U.S. history.

Trump wrote on Truth Social: “Everybody is talking about the hostages who are being held so violently, inhumanely, and against the will of the entire World, in the Middle East — But it’s all talk, and no action! Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that if the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity. Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied History of the United States of America. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW!”

Hamas responded to Trump’s post by claiming it has been close to signing a deal to release the hostages multiple times and that Israel’s actions have caused those talks to break down.

“President Trump put the emphasis in the right place, on Hamas, and not on the Israeli government, as is customary [elsewhere],” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday at the beginning of a cabinet meeting.

In another preemptive foreign policy move, Trump announced: “I am totally against the once great and powerful U.S. Steel being bought by a foreign company, in this case Nippon Steel of Japan. Through a series of Tax Incentives and Tariffs, we will make U.S. Steel Strong and Great Again, and it will happen FAST! As President, I will block this deal from happening. Buyer Beware!!!”

