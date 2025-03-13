DJT vs Wall Street: ‘The only thing you have to fear, is fear itself’

by WorldTribune Staff, March 13, 2025 Real World News



The Wall Street Journal’s Editorial Board has dubbed President Donald Trump’s tariff policy “the dumbest trade war ever.”

Trump fired back at what he referred to as the “antiquated and weak” globalists at the Journal.

On Wednesday, the Trump Administration began imposing 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports.

Trump is aiming to stop communist China’s longtime practice of ducking U.S. tariffs by exporting products into the United States via Mexico, Canada and other nations.

Tom Muth, who oversees Zekelman Industries’ tubular products division, told The Washington Times that Thailand, Oman, and Vietnam are flooding the U.S. market with steel from China.

The Illinois-based company operates 21 factories in the U.S. and is struggling to compete against Chinese steel products dumped in the U.S. through other countries. More than half of the U.S. steel pipe and tube market is supplied by imports that come indirectly from China, Muth said.

“For over two decades, Zekelman has been battling against these unfairly traded imports from China. These imports have cost us significantly, and we’ve been forced to close factories, reduce employment and reduce investment,” Muth said.

The House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party sent a letter last week to Attorney General Pam Bondi, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer urging them to investigate and halt illegal Chinese trade practices, “including by criminally prosecuting trade criminals, stepping up civil enforcement” and investigating transshipment schemes.

In a post to Truth Social, the president wrote:

“The Globalist Wall Street Journal has no idea what they are doing or saying. They are owned by the polluted thinking of the European Union, which was formed for the primary purpose of ‘screwing’ the United States of America. Their (WSJ!) thinking is antiquated and weak, and very bad for the USA.

“But have no fear, we will WIN on everything!!! Egg prices are down, oil is down, interest rates are down, and TARIFF RELATED MONEY IS POURING INTO THE UNITED STATES. ‘The only thing you have to fear, is fear itself!’ ”

Trump’s Truth Social post came a day after the Journal’s editor-in-chief, Emma Tucker, appeared on Fox Business (see below) and said Trump’s tariffs had changed the mood of business executives. Tucker claimed the upbeat mood around Trump’s policies she saw in Davos has “shifted,” and his tariffs are being imposed in a “haphazard” fashion.

Trump wrote on Truth Social: “The U.S. doesn’t have Free Trade. We have ‘Stupid Trade.’ The Entire World is RIPPING US OFF!!!”

Trump also singled out the EU in another post on Thursday over a whiskey tariff and threatened to retaliate with 200% tariffs on alcohol from EU countries.

“The European Union, one of the most hostile and abusive taxing and tariffing authorities in the World, which was formed for the sole purpose of taking advantage of the United States, has just put a nasty 50% Tariff on Whisky,” the president wrote.

“If this Tariff is not removed immediately, the U.S. will shortly place a 200% Tariff on all WINES, CHAMPAGNES, & ALCOHOLIC PRODUCTS COMING OUT OF FRANCE AND OTHER E.U. REPRESENTED COUNTRIES. This will be great for the Wine and Champagne businesses in the U.S,” he added.

Meanwhile, in another Truth Social post, Trump re-posted a Fox Business article which stated that GE Aerospace announced on Tuesday a nearly $1 billion investment in U.S. manufacturing.

The report added that Eli Lilly announced last month that it was investing an additional $27 billion to boost domestic drug production, bringing the company’s total U.S. manufacturing investment to more than $50 billion since 2020.

Apple also announced that it is committing $500 billion over the next five years, which will involve building an advanced AI server manufacturing factory near Houston, as well as doubling the company’s Advanced Manufacturing Fund from $5 billion to $10 billion.

Softbank, DAMAC, Meta and others have also committed to investing in the U.S. under Trump.

Trump also pointed out that New Englanders could be saving huge amounts on energy costs if New York approved a new pipeline:

If New York, Connecticut, and New England had their Pipelines, savings from Heating alone would go down $2,300 per family — When you add Air Conditioning, and other things, you would have a $5,000 savings per family. All we need is a simple approval from New York. Every other State in New England, plus Connecticut, wants this, in order to help the Environment, and save BIG money. We only need the final approval from New York State, whose people all want it. Otherwise, we’ll have to use other authorities. New York State has held up this project for many years, but we won’t let that happen any longer. We will use federal approval!

This is probably the interview that set Trump off on Truth Social this morning — Wall Street Journal Editor in Chief Emma Tucker criticizing Trump’s economic policies on Maria Bartiromo’s show, saying executives are “floundering” because of them, and adding that prices will go… pic.twitter.com/ESYqz4QGro — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 13, 2025

Timely: Defund Fake News

The American Free Press is Back!