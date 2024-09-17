DJT: ‘Perhaps it’s God wanting me to be president, to save this country’; Again issues election warning

by WorldTribune Staff, September 17, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Having survived two assassination attempts, Donald Trump said God may be calling on him to save the country.

“There’s something going on,” Trump said in an X-Space interview on Monday night.

“I mean, perhaps it’s God wanting me to be president, to save this country. Nobody knows.”

Last month, Trump told Elon Musk that his faith in God increased following the attempt on his life at his Butler, Pennsylvania rally on July 13.

Ryan Routh, 58, was detained Sunday in connection with the assassination attempt on Trump at his private golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“It was quite something, but it worked out well, and Secret Service did an excellent job, and they have the man behind bars, and hopefully, he’s going to be there for a long time,” Trump said.

Trump later told Fox News that Routh “believed the rhetoric of Biden and Harris, and he acted on it.”

“Their rhetoric is causing me to be shot at, when I am the one who is going to save the country, and they are the ones that are destroying the country — both from the inside and out.”

In 2023, Catholic nun Mother Miriam of the Lamb of God said the election of Trump would be “an act of God.”

Meanwhile, Trump again warned anyone who attempts to cheat in the November election of the consequences they will face if he is elected:

CEASE & DESIST: I, together with many Attorneys and Legal Scholars, am watching the Sanctity of the 2024 Presidential Election very closely because I know, better than most, the rampant Cheating and Skullduggery that has taken place by the Democrats in the 2020 Presidential Election. It was a Disgrace to our Nation! Therefore, the 2024 Election, where Votes have just started being cast, will be under the closest professional scrutiny and, WHEN I WIN, those people that CHEATED will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law, which will include long term prison sentences so that this Depravity of Justice does not happen again. We cannot let our Country further devolve into a Third World Nation, AND WE WON’T! Please beware that this legal exposure extends to Lawyers, Political Operatives, Donors, Illegal Voters, & Corrupt Election Officials. Those involved in unscrupulous behavior will be sought out, caught, and prosecuted at levels, unfortunately, never seen before in our Country.

