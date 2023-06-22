Diversity is okay for Americans but in communist China only Marxist Han Chinese need apply

Special to WorldTribune, June 22, 2023

Commentary by Laurence F Sanford

When it comes to the Chinese Communist Party’s relationship with “the people,” the CCP is non-discriminatory. It persecutes all people who fail to conform to totalitarian Marxist ideology and diktats.

Thus Muslims, Christians, and Falun Gong followers are persecuted, enslaved, thrown in jail, tortured, and in many instances, murdered so their organs can be harvested and sold. Harsh but factual as documented throughout China and on a massive scale. If the reader was not aware of this, it’s because the international media and multinational corporations with which they align are often complicit.

Should the outside world care? Yes, because the CCP’s China is increasingly powerful and influential even among nations once regarded as democratic.

Marxism is atheistic — it does not believe in God. “Religion is the opium of the people” is one of Karl Marx’s more famous expressions. He argued that religion, like opium, relieved people of suffering and provided pleasant illusions of the future.

Marxism persecutes religion because it offers an alternate paradise to the paradise Marxism preaches. Totalitarians abhor competition and demand control.

Thousands of ethnic Hui Muslims in Yunnan Province in southwestern China recently rioted after CCP Han authorities attempted to remove a mosque’s dome and minarets in order to “sinicize” religion. The same policy of “sinicizing” or eliminating a local non-Han culture is occurring in East Turkistan (Xinjiang) against the Uyghurs.

Sinicization policy aims to reduce foreign influence and align religion with CCP authoritarian rule. Ironically, Marxism, the intellectual foundation of the CCP, is of foreign origin — Germany. Karl Marx was born in Prussia, Germany, in 1818 and died in London, England, in 1883. Freidrich Engels and Marx published the “Communist Manifesto” in 1848.

The Han ethnic group accounts for 92% of China’s 1.4 billion population and dominates CCP leadership and cultural norms. Approximately 60 million Han Chinese live outside China, of which an estimated 5 million live in the United States.

Turkic Uyghur Muslims of East Turkistan (Xinjiang) have been subjected to CCP genocidal mass incarceration, torture, and death programs. An estimated one million Uyghurs have been jailed and enslaved in massive “re-education” camps and forced to labor in cotton fields. Cultural erasure includes the destruction of mosques and Muslim graveyards and the sterilization of Uyghur women. Han Chinese have flooded into Xinjiang in order to dilute Uyghur presence. Uyghur wives, whose husbands are incarcerated, often are forced to accept Han police living in their homes and bedrooms.

Christian persecution by the CCP utilizes advanced surveillance technologies, such as facial recognition systems, to make it difficult for Christians to practice their faith freely. The persecution includes church demolitions, removal of the “Cross” on buildings, and church leaders being imprisoned and tortured. Chinese Christians are imprisoned in secretive “brainwashing” camps operated by the United Front Work Department (UFWD) of the CCP.

The UFWD’s purpose is to co-opt and neutralize sources of potential opposition to CCP policies and authority inside and outside of China. Gray zone tactics outside of China include “police stations” in major cities such as New York, Confucius Institutes, student organizations pressuring universities to cancel visits by dignitaries such as the Dali Lama, and censoring art that criticizes CCP policies. Chinese thugs also intimidate dissidents living outside of China to return to China to face “telecommunications fraud” by threatening to harm family members who reside in China. CCP authorities claim 230,000 nationals were “persuaded” to return to China from April 2021 to July 2022.

The current Roman Catholic Jesuit Pope, Francis I, accepts the sinicization of the Church. In a secret deal, the Pope agreed to the CCP Catholic Patriotic Association (CPA) having a prominent role in appointing bishops even though Catholic canon law specifies that only the Holy See has the right to appoint bishops.

Other CCP Christian persecution policies include making it illegal to attend an unauthorized church, editing the Bible to reflect socialist values, and arresting priests who are not CCP-approved. Protestant churches are also persecuted and subject to sinicization policies.

Falun Gong, also called Fulan Dafa, or in Chinese “Discipline of the Dharma Wheel,” is a spiritual movement founded in China in 1992. It grew to an estimated 60 million followers based on a mixture of traditional Chinese medicine and self-cultivation practices. Initially approved by the CCP, it became a heretical cult after it became a social force with millions of adherents and was persecuted. How many jailed Fulan Gong members were and are being killed to harvest body organs for sale in organ transplant operations is unknown. Fearing political prosecution, the founder, Li Hongshi, fled to New York in 1995. He established headquarters and media outlet the “Epoch Times,” a weekly newspaper advocating for freedom of religion in China and the world.

Summary

CCP Marxism is socialism with Chinese characteristics. It combines Marxist theory of grievances (oppressed vs. oppressors) with present conditions in China. Domination and control is the mantra for all totalitarian ideologies. In order to achieve its goals, purity of thoughts and deeds to the dogma is mandatory. Any deviation, such as belief in God, is to be crushed.

The United States is facing unrestricted warfare from the CCP utilizing all organs of Chinese society. All businesses, government organizations, individuals, and the military are subject to CCP direction and control.

Peace Through Strength!

Laurence Sanford graduated from Boston College and then served in the U.S. Navy Pacific fleet from 1963 to 1966. He then served as an officer in the clandestine service of the Central Intelligence Agency for over 4 years, including a two-year assignment in Hong Kong. Mr. Sanford serves as a Senior Analyst with the American Security Council Foundation and is also President of the Association of Former Intelligence Officers — Florida Satellite Chapter.