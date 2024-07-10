Disgusted with the media? Poll reveals that no, the sentiment is sheer hatred

by WorldTribune Staff, July 10, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



“Deep down in my stomach, with every inch of me, I pure straight hate you. But g–dammit, do I respect you.” — Wes Mantooth to Ron Burgundy in “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy”

In today’s toxic landscape, where legacy outlets run cover for their man in the White House’s mental failings, there is plenty of pure straight hatred of the media.

And very little respect.

“The hatred of today’s biased media has grown to epidemic levels, especially among younger voters who have been quick to trade traditional for social media,” Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard noted.

Voter disapproval of the media has become so normalized that lines such as “No matter how much you hate the media, it’s not enough” have become popular on social media.

Rasmussen Reports tested that line and found it to be true.

In Rasmussen’s latest survey, 45% agree with the line, while just 28% don’t. And 27% admitted they just don’t know. Among younger voters, it was 57%. Of the 17 cohorts tested, only Hispanic voters came in higher, at 61%.

The survey found that just 9% of likely voters believe that the issue of media bias is getting “better” while 61% see it getting worse. Huge majorities of Republicans and independents see it worse. More Democrats than not also see bias as getting worse.

The poll also asked respondents which of the top network and cable TV stations they trusted:

• Fox: 26%

• CNN: 12%

• MSNBC: 10%

• ABC News: 9%

• Newsmax: 8%

• CBS News: 6%

• NBC News: 4%

• NewsNation: 1%

• “None of them”: 20%

However much you despise the media, it’s not enough. pic.twitter.com/8bFwycv2Id — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) July 9, 2024

