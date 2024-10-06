‘Dire humanitarian situation’: Harris touts $157M in aid … for Lebanon

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 6, 2024

In a post to X on Saturday, Kamala Harris spoke of people who are “facing an increasingly dire humanitarian situation.” The Democrat presidential candidate said she was “concerned about the security and well-being” of those people.

The people she was talking about are in Lebanon … the country.

The feds are sending $157 million in humanitarian aid to the Middle East nation that has a large Iran-backed terrorist presence.

“To that end, the United States will provide nearly $157 million in additional assistance to the people of Lebanon for essential needs such as food, shelter, water, protection, and sanitation to help those who have been displaced by the recent conflict. This additional support brings total U.S. assistance to Lebanon over the last year to over $385 million,” Harris wrote.

As Breitbart’s Kristina Wong noted: “This is while thousands of Americans lost their homes, businesses, belongings, pets — and in some cases family members – due to Hurricane Helene wreaking destruction across the nation’s southeast last weekend, and are only getting $750 in immediate assistance.

“As of Friday, nearly 300,000 American homes and businesses were still without power a week after the hurricane. More than 220 Americans were killed by the hurricane, with hundreds more missing. Recovery efforts are still underway and some towns are still cut off from aid, only able to receive supplies via air.”

The people of Lebanon are facing an increasingly dire humanitarian situation. I am concerned about the security and well-being of civilians suffering in Lebanon and will continue working to help meet the needs of all civilians there. To that end, the United States will provide… — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) October 5, 2024

The U.S. is at the forefront of humanitarian response to the growing crisis in Lebanon, announcing nearly $157 million in assistance today. We are committed to supporting those in need and delivering essential aid to displaced civilians, refugees and the communities hosting them. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) October 4, 2024

