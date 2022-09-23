Dilbert canceled by 77 newspapers after comic strip mocked ESG corporate mandates

by WorldTribune Staff, September 23, 2022

ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) is a brainchild of the United Nations which insists on “sustainable investment.” It has been embraced and all but mandated in the world of woke corporations without public debate.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham noted of ESG: “Basically, think of those behind the ESG movement as the self-appointed thought and governance police for corporate America. So companies not on the S&P 500 ESG index are punished by institutional investors and asset managers who themselves are pressured to drop offending companies from their mutual funds or their pensions.”

But the ESG thought police aren’t just going after corporations.

When Scott Adams dared to poke fun at the ESG movement in his hugely popular “Dilbert” comic strip, 77 newspapers canceled it.

The comic series, which makes fun of office culture and themes within the workplace, appears in thousands of newspapers across 57 countries, and is published in 19 languages. It has spawned books and calendars based off the series, with more than 20 million being sold.

In recent strips, Adams introduced a new character named “Dave,” who is black but identifies as white.

Describing the character, Adams said that Dave is named after his brother, and is a prankster that likes to mess with his boss, who is happy to have met his diversity quota in hiring Dave.

“All of the wokeness and anything that permeated from ESG… so that stuff made its way into the business world, and then it became proper content for Dilbert,” Adams said. “The problem is that people see that even though it’s a workplace-related joke, but it’s more about how they implement it.”

In a comic that was published on Tuesday, the supervisor is seen explaining how to increase the company’s ESG rating to Dave.

Adams told Fox News that some newspapers had received complaints about the comic strip.

“What I do is I talk about how the employees handle the situation. It’s not about the goal of it. But that’s enough to make people think that I must be taking sides politically,” Adams said.

Adams revealed to Fox News that “Dilbert” is no longer being printed by Lee Enterprises, which owns nearly 100 papers across the U.S.

Adams said that “Dilbert” wasn’t the only comic strip that faced the chopping block, with other strips being canceled by the outlet.

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish