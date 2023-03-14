Died suddenly: XFL trainer Ben Siegfried, 22

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News March 14, 2023

Ben Siegfried, a trainer for the XFL who worked with the St. Louis Battlehawks and Washington Defenders, died suddenly on Thursday. He was 22.

The XFL, the Battlehawks and the Defenders announced the death Friday on Twitter. According to FOX 2 St. Louis, Siegfried died at the Battlehawks’ team hotel.

A cause of death has not bee reported.

Siegfried was a graduate student in athletic training at Lebanon Valley College in Annville, Pennsylvania. He was doing clinical training with the XFL, according to the college. He was also a defensive tackle at Lebanon Valley.

The XFL sent its condolences to Siegfried’s family and friends on Friday.

“The XFL family mourns the loss of our teammate, Ben Siegfried, who passed away last evening,” the league said. “Ben, a graduate student athletic trainer from Lebanon Valley College working with the XFL Athletic Training Department, was an integral part of preparing our BattleHawks and Defenders for the season. His infectious smile in the locker room and passion for his work will be deeply missed by all the players and staff who had the opportunity to work with him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

So so sorry to hear this devastating news come in earlier today. Sending strength, love, light, and mana to the Siegfried family during this heartbreaking time.

We are with you. Stay strong. #BenSiegfried 🕊️ ❤️#battlehawknation#xflfamily https://t.co/pYqRZbKAky — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 11, 2023

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish