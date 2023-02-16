Died suddenly: Thai soccer player, 17, who had survived 2018 cave incident

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News February 16, 2023

A soccer player from Thailand who in 2018 survived being trapped in a cave for two weeks could not survive the “died suddenly” era.

Duangpetch “Dom” Promthep was pronounced dead at a hospital on Tuesday after being found unconscious at his dormitory at a football academy in Leicestershire, England where he had been enrolled since last year. He was 17

No cause of death has been reported. Local police said they do not believe that any foul play was involved, the BBC reported.

Promthep, who went by the nickname “Dom”, was one of the 13 people rescued from a cave in Thailand’s Chiang Rai province in 2018. The boys were trapped for over two weeks before being rescued after a widely publicized international recovery effort.

In June and July 2018, Promthep’s junior association football team were rescued from the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in northern Thailand. Twelve members of the team, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old assistant coach entered the cave on June 23 after a practice session.

Soon after Promthep’s death was announced by his mother, an outpouring of support was seen from his friends and family, including those who were rescued along with him in 2018.

“You told me to wait and see you play for the national team, I always believe that you would do it,” Prachak Sutham, one of the others rescued, wrote.

“When we met the last time before you left for England, I even jokingly told you that when you come back, I would have to ask for your autograph,” he said and added, “Sleep well, my dear friend. We will always have 13 of us together.”

British Ambassador to Thailand Mark Gooding also commented on the unexpected death of the teen saying, “I am saddened to hear that Dom Duangpetch Phromthep, captain of the Wild Boars football team from the 2018 Tham Luang cave incident, has died in the UK. My condolences to Dom’s family and friends.”

