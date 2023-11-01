Died suddenly: Soap opera star Tyler Christopher, 50

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 1, 2023

Soap opera actor Tyler Christopher died suddenly after suffering a cardiac event, his former “General Hospital” co-star said on Tuesday. He was 50.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Tyler Christopher. Tyler passed away this morning following a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment. Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting,” Maurice Benard wrote on Instagram.

Christopher’s rep Chi Muoi Lo also confirmed the actor’s death to the New York Post on Tuesday: “I can confirm that Tyler Christopher has passed away this morning. This news was incredibly shocking, and I am devastated by his loss. He was a very gifted actor, and more importantly, an amazing friend. My heart goes out to his friends and family who loved him so much.”

Christopher portrayed both Nikolas Cassadine from 1996 to 2016, as well as Connor Bishop from 2004 to 2005 on ABC’s “General Hospital.”

In 2016, Christopher won the Daytime Emmy for his performance as Nikolas, and he previously earned four nominations.

A year later, he joined NBC’s “Days of Our Lives” as Stefan DiMera, for which he scored a Daytime Emmy nomination for outstanding lead actor in a drama series.

Christopher was married to Eva Longoria from 2002 to 2004.

He married auto racing reporter Brienne Pedigo in 2008 until their divorce was finalized in 2021.

He is survived by his two children with Pedigo, a son Greyson James born in 2009, and a girl, Boheme born in 2015.

“I am heartbroken over the news of Tyler Christopher’s passing. He was kind, an incredible actor, and dear friend, who was beloved by our GH family and fans of Nikolas Cassadine. On behalf of everyone at General Hospital, our heartfelt sympathies go out to his loved ones during this difficult time,” the show’s executive producer Frank Valentini said in a statement.

