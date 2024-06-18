Died suddenly: New Zealand rugby star Connor Garden-Bachop, 25

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 18, 2024

New Zealand rugby star Connor Garden-Bachop died suddenly on Monday. He was 25.

Garden-Bachop died following a medical event, New Zealand Rugby reported.

No cause of death has been reported.

According to The Associated Press, Christchurch police released a statement saying they attended a sudden death in the suburb of Fendalton, but that “the death is not being treated as suspicious and will be referred to the coroner.”

“Connor was a fantastic young player, an exciting New Zealand age-grade representative and a proud Māori All Black. Wherever he played, he was a committed and popular teammate with infectious energy and someone who could light up the room,” New Zealand Rugby (NZR) said in a statement.

“Most importantly, he was a loving father to his twin girls, a brother, a son and immeasurably loved by all those who knew him. NZR, the New Zealand Māori Rugby Board, the Highlanders, Wellington Rugby and the Players Association are providing support and we ask that the privacy of the Garden-Bachop family is respected,” the statement added.

Garden-Bachop most recently played for the Highlanders for five years, leaving earlier this month at the end of their Super Rugby campaign, where they reached the quarter-finals.

Just days ago, Garden-Bachop had posted to Instagram: “Thank you @highlandersteam for an unforgettable five years. Thank you to everyone in the south for making me feel at home, and thank you to the boys I have been honoured to share the field with, it’s been a pleasure, I will miss you all. Till next time 💛 #300”

Kei te tangi te ao Whutupōro kua hinga tētahi o ngā tama o te papa takaro. The house of rugby laments the passing of one of its sons who graced the playing fields. It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the passing of Connor Garden-Bachop yesterday. He will be… pic.twitter.com/lXLKkGY74T — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) June 17, 2024

Reflecting on the passing of Connor Garden-Bachop, what about this try he scored in the 2019 Jubilee Cup semi-final for Norths against Tawa! Norths won a thriller 18-17 and went on to beat Wainuiomata 25-16 in the final the following week. pic.twitter.com/Fsg5y8dsCH — ClubRugby (@ClubRugby) June 18, 2024

My most favorite Connor Garden-Bachop’s try.

Rest in Peace…🙏 pic.twitter.com/T80vblGG8R — 𝑳𝒆𝒏𝒏𝒚🎸 (@Lenny5959) June 18, 2024

Your Choice