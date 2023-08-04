Died suddenly: Michigan cheerleader Monae Pace, 10; New York football player Robert Bush, 17

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News August 4, 2023

Two more young people added to the tragic “died suddenly” list are Monae Pace, a 10-year-old cheerleader in Michigan, and Robert Bush, a 17-year-old football player in New York.

Pace, a standout cheerleader for the Southfield-Lathrup Falcons football and cheer youth sports organization, collapsed and died on July 14 during cheer practice.

No cause of death has been reported.

“She loved to cheer so much,” Click On Detroit cited Tanza Norfleet, Pace’s grandmother, as saying. “She’s been cheering … this would be her third year. The first year she cheered, she was really good — they moved her up a class. The second year, she won cheerleader of the year.”

Click On Detroit noted that Pace’s death “was a complete shock to her family and her peers. She’s remembered by her loved ones as a vivacious and loving young girl who couldn’t be kept from the practice field.”

Monae’s cousin Trinity Paige told Detroit’s Fox 2:

“We were finally about to branch off and I was like ‘have fun at practice. I love you’ and those were the last words I said to her. I’m trying to stay strong for everybody else, but it’s like I can’t do it. Every time I think or hear somebody talking about her, I just want to break down.”

Robert Bush went into cardiac arrest during a four-minute conditioning drill at Newfield High School in Seldon, Long Island on July 3. He had no known heart problems. He was given CPR and taken to hospital where he was in a coma. Four days later, he was taken off life support.

The family said Robert showed no signs of having a heart condition, and he had started football as a way of improving his health along with biking and walking, the Daily Mail reported.

The Daily Mail cited Bush’s brother as saying the family would jokingly refer to the 5-foot-6 football player as “Rudy,” in reference to the short-statured Notre Dame player made famous by the iconic movie.

“He was always trying to get better and better because he was never a tall guy,” his other brother, Chris, said.

Long Island mom Jennifer Marie, who said her son is Bush’s best friend, described him as “truly the most amazing person I have ever known” with a “heart of gold” and “a charismatic personality everyone is drawn to.”

Hello! . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish