Died suddenly: Former New York Mets pitching prospect Matt Pobereyko, 31

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News February 27, 2023

Matt Pobereyko, who pitched in the New York Mets system in 2017 and 2018, died suddenly over the weekend from a heart attack. He was 31.

A native of Hammond, Indiana, Pobereyko had pitched in the Mexican League and Dominican Winter League this offseason.

Mexican League Baseball’s Saraperos de Saltillo, where Pobereyko was under contract, confirmed his death.

“We report the unfortunate news of the death of Matt Pobereyko, due to a heart attack that ended his life,” the team wrote.

“Matt had a great winter where he was listed as the punch king. Directive, staff, coaching staff, and players unite for his eternal rest.”

The right-handed reliever overcame Tommy John surgery earlier in his career and pitched in Single-A Columbia in 2017. In 2018, he worked out of the bullpen at Single-A St. Lucie, Double-A Binghamton, and Triple-A Las Vegas.

Pobereyko also played in the Marlins and Diamondbacks organizations.

In his final season at Kentucky Wesleyan College, Pobereyko went 9-2 with a 1.96 ERA in 12 games.

It is with a heavy heart that we learned of the passing of former Saints pitcher (’20) Matt Pobereyko. He was an incredible teammate and fierce competitor, but an even nicer person. He will be missed by all that knew him. We send our love to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/JbRwh1oAws — St. Paul Saints (@StPaulSaints) February 26, 2023

