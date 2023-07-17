Died suddenly: CBS New York meteorologist Elise Finch, 51

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News July 17, 2023

CBS-New York meteorologist Elise Finch died suddenly over the weekend.

Finch last appeared on WCBS Channel 2’s newscast on Friday. She died at a local hospital, WCBS announced Sunday evening. She was 51.

No cause of death has been reported.

“Elise was a gifted and consummate professional who took great care with her work,” the television station wrote in a statement announcing her death. “She was also a wonderful ambassador in the community, including her hometown of Mount Vernon.”

Finch is survived by her daughter Grace and her husband Craig Henriques, a photojournalist at WCBS.

“Elise Finch loved music. The song of her life deserved many more verses,”longtime WCBS reporter Tony Aiello tweeted Sunday evening. “Her gifts were many, and so too the lives she touched.”

Finch began her career in TV at E! Entertainment Services as a production coordinator before she worked as an anchor, reporter, and meteorologist for several stations for NBC and ABC News affiliates. Finch arrived at CBS New York in 2007 and served as the meteorologist for weekend shows. Most recently, she joined the morning news with Mary Calvi and Chris Wragge. In September, Finch joined anchor Cindy Hsu on the 9 a.m. newscast, the station said.

“Elise was fiercely loyal to those she loved, a straight shooter, a consummate professional, and made me laugh until I cried. But above all, she was completely devoted to her family, especially her daughter Grace. I love you so much, my friend. Heaven now has an angel like no other,” WCBS news anchor Jessica Moore tweeted.

