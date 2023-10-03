Died suddenly: Breanne McKean, 3-sport Ohio athlete and homecoming queen contender, 17

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 3, 2023

Breanne McKean, an Ohio high school student, collapsed on the football field and died soon after being introduced as a contender for homecoming queen. She was 17.

No cause of death has been reported.

Mapleton Local Schools announced Saturday that McKean, a senior at Mapleton High School in Ashland, died Friday of an undisclosed “medical emergency.”

McKean was 3-sport athlete at Mapleton High School where played on the volleyball, basketball, and softball teams.

The 17-year-old collapsed on the field and died during pregame festivities — where she was introduced as a homecoming queen candidate.

The coaches of Mapleton and rival South Central decided to suspend the game after they heard at halftime that Breanne had died, the Ashland Source reported.

Breanne was the daughter of the high school’s athletic director, Tim McKean, who said Breanne touched many lives and “was everything to us.”

Hello! . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish