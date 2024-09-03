Died suddenly: Australian social media influencer who denigrated unvaccinated

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 3, 2024

Australian social media influence Pretty Pastel Please, who denigrated those who refused to get the Covid shots, died suddenly at the age of 30.

On July 5, a post on her official Instagram page, where she is identified only as Alexandra, revealed that the content creator died in June. Her death was described as “sudden, unexpected and devastating to all who knew her.”

The death of Pretty Pastel Please has gone largely unnoticed by major media. Ben Bartee highlighted the influencer’s passing in his Sept. 3 Covid Propaganda Roundup on Substack.com.

“A vehemently pro-vaxx mandate Australia social media influencer I’ve never heard of but who was apparently very influential, probably paid to promote the shots, has gone to the Lord ‘suddenly’ and ‘unexpectedly.’ ”

In February 2022, Pretty Pastel Please tweeted: “ ‘Vaccinated people are still dying of Covid so there’s no point in getting vaccinated’. Ok dumbass, stop wearing a seatbelt while you drive then.”

“Vaccinated people are still dying of Covid so there’s no point in getting vaccinated”. Ok dumbass, stop wearing a seatbelt while you drive then. — prettypastelplease (@prettypastelpls) February 6, 2022

In July 2021, she tweeted: “Do the idiots marching in the streets protesting the lockdown not realise that they are quite literally spreading Covid, and because of their actions, our lockdown will extend into at least September or October… ? Not a single brain cell between them.”

Do the idiots marching in the streets protesting the lockdown not realise that they are quite literally spreading Covid, and because of their actions, our lockdown will extend into at least September or October… ? Not a single brain cell between them. — prettypastelplease (@prettypastelpls) July 24, 2021

Pretty Pastel Please had over 690,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel.

She had recently expanded her presence to Twitch, with her final live stream on June 25.

One of her videos, where she detailed eating only 7-Eleven food in Japan for a week, racked up over 4 million views.

