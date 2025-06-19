Died suddenly: 5 distance runners in the span of one month

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 19, 2025

In the past month, five distance runners between the ages of 20 and 36 died suddenly, according to reports.

Charles Rogers, 31, of Manhattan went into sudden cardiac arrest and collapsed around mile 8 of the Brooklyn Half Marathon on May 17. EMS workers responded, performed CPR and rushed Rogers to Maimonides Medical Center, but he couldn’t be saved, the New York Post cited FDNY and race officials as saying.

Olivia Tuohy, 25, from Ennis, Ireland, died suddenly on May 25 while participating in the Edinburgh Half Marathon, the Irish Independent reported.

Ellen Cassidy, 24, of Ireland collapsed suddenly near the Cork City Marathon half marathon finish line on June 1. She received immediate medical attention but was pronounced dead at Cork University Hospital later, the Irish Examiner reported.

Eliud Kipsang, 28, a former University of Alabama track star, died days after suffering sudden cardiac arrest on June 6, the university announced. Kipsang, who was born in Kenya, held several schools records and in 2022 he set the collegiate record in the men’s 1,500 meters, Fox News reported. His time of 3:33.74 still remains a top five collegiate time.

Cristina Santurino, a trail runner and sports nutritionist from Spain, died suddenly at the age of 36, the Canarian Weekly reported on June 11.

Joao Gabriel Hofstatter De Lamare, 20 died while running on the first day of the 40th Porto Alegre International Marathon in Brazil on June 10. According to the event organizers, he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest at kilometer 20 of the half marathon – the route was a total of 21 kilometers. He was competing in the race on his birthday, Rio Grande Do Sul reported.

Such deaths are incredibly rare, well under one death per 100,000 runners, per race.

PubMed reported: “Among 29,311,597 race finishers, 176 cardiac arrests occurred during U.S. long‑distance running races (incidence rate, 0.54 per 100,000 participants), with a decline in cardiac death incidence to 0.20 per 100,000”

Revolver News noted: “Clearly, based on the science and the numbers, this isn’t some fluke. This is a giant, flashing red alarm bell. It’s a huge spike in something that’s supposed to be almost unheard of. Random chance doesn’t explain this away, and anyone telling you otherwise is either clueless or lying, or they’re on Pfizer’s payroll.”

