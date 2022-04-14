Did U.S. gift $84 billion in military equipment to Taliban? Team Biden scrubbed info from Internet

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, April 14, 2022

The new Matt Drudge, “Citizen Kane“ at Citizen Free Press, on Wednesday picked up a Twitter post detailing the Government Accountability Office (GAO) final numbers on U.S. military equipment Team Biden essentially gave the Taliban as the U.S. surrendered in Afghanistan.

The Taliban was gifted $84 billion in U.S. military assets, according to a series of tweets posted on April 12 by Felix Sater, who cited the GAO.

At this point, it is impossible to confirm if those are indeed the GAO’s final numbers because Team Biden has ordered all federal agencies to scrub the data from their websites, claiming that making the information public amounted to a “security risk.”

In August of last year, the State Department admitted the Biden administration removed audits and reports which detailed what the U.S. had provided to Afghan forces and is believed to now be in the hands of the Taliban.

The State Department justified the move under the guise of protecting Afghan allies.

According to a spokesperson: “The safety of our Afghan contacts is of utmost importance to us. The State Department advised other federal agencies to review their web properties for content that highlights cooperation/participation between an Afghan citizen and the USG or a USG partner and remove from public view if it poses a security risk.”

Having armed the Taliban with the best U.S. arms available to use against its abandoned “Afghan contacts”, this was the best rationale available? To hide an absolute outrage from the American public in order to avoid “security risks”?

Many of the scrubbed audit reports merely listed military equipment and did not identify personnel.

“It’s worth noting that the Biden administration already put these partners at risk when officials provided lists of Afghan nationals to the Taliban in a misguided attempt to clear them for evacuation. The Taliban, a known terrorist organization with a history of murdering Afghan citizens working alongside U.S. forces, should never have been trusted with those names,” Adam Andrzejewski noted in an analysis for Forbes.

Former President Donald Trump, in previous comments, said: “To leave that equipment, billions and billions of equipment, behind is insane. It’s inconceivable – that equipment is going to be coming at us for many years.”

“We were all set to have a victory in terms of getting out and getting out with dignity… it was all lined up,” Trump said. “The Taliban were petrified of us, they were staying away. All you had to do was finish it up and take all the equipment out.”

Trump argued that “every screw, every nail” should have been taken.

Team Biden essentially handed over to a terrorist organization 208 planes and helicopters; 75,898 vehicles; and 599,690 weapons, according to GAO numbers that were available before Team Biden ordered the data removed from federal websites.

Thousands of night-vision goggles, surveillance drones, and communication devices also went to the Taliban.

The U.S. air power now controlled by the Taliban makes them No. 26 in the world in military aircraft strength. It includes:

• 110 helicopters

• 60 transport/cargo planes

• 20 light attack planes

• 18 intelligence/surveillance planes

Footage of Taliban fighters patrolling in U.S. humvees has made the rounds on social media. Vehicles gifted by Team Biden include:

• 42,604 tactical vehicles

• 22,174 humvees

• 8,998 medium tactical vehicles

• 1,005 recovery vehicles

• 928 mine-resistant vehicles

• 189 armored tanks

The nearly 600,000 U.S. weapons now in the hands of the Taliban include:

• 358,530 rifles

• 126,295 pistols

• 64,363 machine guns

• 25,327 grenade launchers

• 12,692 shotguns

• 9,877 RPGs

• 2,606 howitzers

