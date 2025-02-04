Did Trump go too far? NBC frets; Canada folds

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, February 4, 2025 Real World News



After pausing for 30 days the 25% tariff on imports from Canada, President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Monday to announce:

“Canada has agreed to ensure we have a secure Northern Border, and to finally end the deadly scourge of drugs like Fentanyl that have been pouring into our Country, killing hundreds of thousands of Americans, while destroying their families and communities all across our Country.

“Canada will implement their $1.3 Billion Border plan, and as per Prime Minister Trudeau, will be, “reinforcing the Border with new choppers, technology and personnel, enhanced coordination with our American partners, and increased resources to stop the flow of fentanyl. Nearly 10,000 frontline personnel are, and will be, working on protecting the Border. In addition, Canada is making new commitments to appoint a Fentanyl Czar, we will list cartels as terrorists, ensure 24/7 eyes on the Border, launch a Canada-U.S. Joint Strike Force to combat organized crime, fentanyl and money laundering. I have also signed a new intelligence directive on organized crime and fentanyl, and we will be backing it with $200 million.”

“As President, it is my responsibility to ensure the safety of ALL Americans, and I am doing just that. I am very pleased with this initial outcome, and the Tariffs announced on Saturday will be paused for a 30 day period to see whether or not a final Economic deal with Canada can be structured. FAIRNESS FOR ALL!

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posted to X:

I just had a good call with President Trump. Canada is implementing our $1.3 billion border plan — reinforcing the border with new choppers, technology and personnel, enhanced coordination with our American partners, and increased resources to stop the flow of fentanyl. Nearly… — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 3, 2025

Earlier on Monday, Trump announced that Mexico had also agreed to send its National Guard to the border. A 30-day pause was then placed on the 25% tariff on imports from Mexico.

This after panic had set in at legacy media newsrooms.

Trump appears to be going too far and “antagonizing” America’s neighbors, which will push them closer to China, NBC News contended.

Peter Nichols wrote for NBC: “So far, Trump has insulted Canada, played hardball with Denmark over the future of Greenland, cowed Colombia into repatriating undocumented immigrants on his terms and threatened to wrest from Panama the eponymous canal that is a source of great national pride.”

So who is winning at hardball?

