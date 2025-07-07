Did the Justice Department cut 60 seconds from Epstein jail cell tape?

by WorldTribune Staff, July 7, 2025 Real World News



The Department of Justice on Sunday released a 10-hour video from outside Jeffrey Epstein’s jail cell on the day he reportedly committed suicide.

The FBI determined that Epstein did commit suicide in August 2019 and the video would back up that claim.

But Unleashed founder Jason Sullivan posted the following clip to X which he said shows one minute is missing from the video:

BOMBSHELL: DOJ Caught Deleting 60 Seconds from Newly Released 10-Hour+ Epstein Surveillance Video — Missing Clip Raises Explosive Questions About “Suicide” Narrative WATCH FOR YOURSELF:https://t.co/BfdIPdkGx1 pic.twitter.com/VgVMEXuxMf — UNLEASHED.NEWS (@UNLEASHED_NEWS_) July 7, 2025

(The video posted by the DOJ can be viewed here.)

