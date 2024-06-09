Did the CIA conspire against U.S. presidents? Nixon on tape

by WorldTribune Staff, June 9, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



The United States Intelligence Community comes under the executive branch headed by the president. And yet two pivotal Republican presidents in recent American history found themselves in a death struggle with their own spy chiefs.

Outside the establishment, there are many who believe President Richard Nixon was forced from the White House by a deep-state conspiracy. This, of course, calls to mind Sen. Chuck Schumer’s often-quoted warning to President-elect Donald Trump: “You take on the Intelligence Community, they’ve got six ways from Sunday at getting back at you.”

Richard Nixon did an extremely long and detailed series of interviews in 1983 with his former aide Frank Gannon, who also became a TV producer. All, or most, appear to be on YouTube — they’re fascinating. Here is Nixon addressing whether there was a CIA conspiracy against him pic.twitter.com/B0NDJThPig — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) June 8, 2024

Your Choice