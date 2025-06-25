Did North Koreans die? What did those bunker busters do? Kim wants to know

FPI / June 25, 2025

It is possible that North Koreans were in Iran and even at its nuclear sites as U.S. B-2 bombers dropped massive bunker buster bombs on the facilities.

North Korea has long assisted Iran with its nuclear programs.

“North Koreans are still in Iran helping Iran with its nuclear weapon and missile programs,” a long-time analyst of North Korea’s armed forces, Bruce Bennett of the RAND Corporation, told Asia correspondent Donald Kirk.

Three-quarters of a century since North Korea opened the war by invading the South on June 25, 1950, Kim Jong-Un “presumably is getting bomb damage assessment reports from his own people regarding the impact of the 30-ton GBU-57 bunker-busters dropped on Iran’s deeply entrenched Fordow nuclear site,” Kirk wrote for the New York Sun on June 23.

“The question he needs answered is whether they could cripple his own nuclear facilities,” added Kirk, a Geostrategy-Direct.com contributing editor.

Said Evans Revere, a former senior American diplomat in Seoul: “North Korea has dozens of nuclear warheads that are stored and dispersed around the country, and a U.S. strike would be very unlikely to destroy all these weapons before some of them could be launched. Unlike Iran, North Korea is not a potential nuclear threat but an actual nuclear power.”

