Did DNI Tulsi Gabbard drop a bunker buster?

by WorldTribune Staff, July 19, 2025 Real World News



Top Obama administration officials are implicated in a “treasonous conspiracy” to manufacture and politicize intelligence that led to the years-long Trump-Russia collusion probe, according to newly-declassified documents released by Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard.

Vowing that “Americans will finally learn the truth” about actions taken by key officials in former President Barack Obama’s National Security Council (NSC), Gabbard released documents characterized as showing the groundwork for “a years-long coup” against President Donald Trump.

See special report by Broken Truth here.

🧵 Americans will finally learn the truth about how in 2016, intelligence was politicized and weaponized by the most powerful people in the Obama Administration to lay the groundwork for what was essentially a years-long coup against President @realDonaldTrump, subverting the… pic.twitter.com/UQKKZ5c4Op — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) July 18, 2025