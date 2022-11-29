DHS sued for Mar-a-Lago raid search warrant communications between Secret Service, FBI

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 29, 2022

A Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit has been filed by Judicial Watch against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for all communications between the Secret Service and FBI regarding the search warrant which precipitated the Aug. 8 raid on former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence at Mar-a-Lago.

Judicial Watch filed the lawsuit to compel DHS to comply with an Aug. 9, 2022, FOIA request for:

All records of communication between any official or employee of the U.S. Secret Service and any official or employee of the Federal Bureau of Investigation regarding the execution of a search warrant at the residence of President Trump on Aug. 8, 2022.

The Secret Service had indicated in an Aug. 23 letter that it had completed its search for records responsive to Judicial Watch’s FOIA request and had located potentially responsive records. In a September letter, however, the Secret Service retracted that assertion.

“The Secret Service’s changing story on whether it has documents on the Biden administration’s unprecedented raid on former President Trump’s home should be resolved by a federal court,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

Citing the BBC, as well as ABC News, Judicial Watch details in the lawsuit that the FBI reportedly provided the Secret Service with advance notice of the pending execution of the search warrant: Specifically, the reporting indicates that an employee or employees of the FBI Miami Field Office notified President Trump’s Secret Service protective detail approximately 45 minutes before their arrival at Mar-a-Lago.

In October, Judicial Watch filed a FOIA lawsuit against DHS for all communications of the Secret Service internally and with the FBI regarding the raid on President Trump’s home and for any video or audio recordings made during the raid.

Also, Judicial Watch announced that the National Archives is withholding 99% of the requested records about the raid in response to Judicial Watch’s FOIA lawsuit.

In August, Judicial Watch forced the release of the raid affidavit through its court request to unseal the warrant materials used in the raid.

Judicial Watch also filed two lawsuits against the Justice Department for records of the raid search warrant application and approval, as well as communications about the warrant between the FBI, the Executive Office of the President, and the Secret Service.

