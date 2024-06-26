DHS looking for 50 migrants with ISIS ties who crossed Biden’s open border

by WorldTribune Staff, June 26, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



At least 50 individuals with ties to the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorism network are on the lam after being smuggled in through Joe Biden’s open southern border. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) apparently has no idea where they are.

According to a report by NBC News, DHS has identified over 400 individuals who have come to the U.S. from Central Asia and elsewhere as “subjects of concern” because they were brought by an ISIS-affiliated human smuggling network.

More than 150 of the individuals have been arrested. The whereabouts of at least 50 remain unknown and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is looking to arrest them on immigration charges if they are located, the report said.

In mid-June, Patrick Lechleitner, the acting director of ICE, told NewsNation that border agents often have no background information on the people who are caught and then released under Team Biden’s open border policies.

“It’s quite common where there’s just nothing, where you don’t have anything, there’s no criminal convictions, there’s no threat information, or whatever on these individuals,” Lechleitner said. “As soon as we become aware of any information, like this case we’re working and collaborating with the FBI, we went out and got them.”

Breitbart’s Neil Munro noted that the NBC article “includes much tepid language that suggests officials want to downplay the terrorism risks while also showing the public that they are doing something.”

The NBC report states: “The official added that since ICE began arresting migrants brought to the U.S. by the ISIS-linked smuggling group several months ago, no information has emerged tying them to a threat to the U.S. homeland.”

Munro noted: “Carelessness enforced by top government officials allowed migrant jihadis to destroy the Twin Towers in 2001, eight years after a similar effort had failed. Since then, jihadi groups and individuals have repeatedly attacked nightclubs, offices, and political meetings.”

DHS chief Alejandro Mayorkas, Munro added, “has welcomed millions of illegals and has chosen to not deport them until after they attack or rob innocent Americans. Mayorkas is also trying to keep a lid on public concerns about his policy to import foreign workers, renters, and consumers — including many criminals and some potential terrorists.”

