DHS debunks L.A. Dodgers’ claim ICE agents sought access to baseball facility

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said the Los Angeles Dodgers committed an error on Thursday when the team said it turned away Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents who sought access to the baseball club’s facility.

The Dodgers said in a statement to X: “This morning, ICE agents came to Dodger Stadium and requested permission to access the parking lots. They were denied entry to the grounds by the organization. Tonight’s game will be played as scheduled.”

DHS said in response: “This had nothing to do with the Dodgers. CBP vehicles were in the stadium parking lot very briefly, unrelated to any operation or enforcement.”

An ICE official confirmed to the New York Post that there was no raid planned at the stadium, adding that the parking lot was merely used as a staging site.

Several DHS vehicles with masked agents were spotted outside Dodger Stadium, but there were no signs that anyone was arrested in the area on Thursday.

While Los Angeles Police sources said the team never requested local cops’ help to remove the agents from the stadium grounds, the Dodgers did ask for assistance when a group of anti-ICE protesters showed up, the L.A. Times reported.

Former Dodgers owner Frank McCourt owns the stadium parking lot, the Los Angeles Times reported, adding that images of a protest were posted on social media after Homeland Security vehicles showed up at the ballpark in the Elysian Park neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Leftists reportedly pressured the Dodgers to make a statement in support of illegal aliens amid anti-ICE riots earlier this month.

Meanwhile, border czar Tom Homan said ICE would resume raids at farms, hotels, and other businesses that rely on immigrant labor.

“We will concentrate on worksites on a prioritized basis just like we do at large operations,” he told reporters at the White House on Thursday.

