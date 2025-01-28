DHS: 1.4 million Illegals who used Biden app, ‘CHNV’ program subject to ‘expedited removal’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 28, 2025 Real World News



Some 1.4 million illegals aliens who were let into the United States under Biden-Harris regime parole programs have been targeted for “expedited removal” by the Trump administration, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said.

A DHS memo obtained by ABC News showed President Donald Trump has empowered Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to revoke the status of foreign nationals who were allowed into the country by the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) One app and the CHNV program.

The CBP One app enabled 1,450 foreign nationals per day to schedule appointments at a port of entry to claim asylum. On Jan. 20, Trump ordered the shut down and any existing appointments made through the app to be cancelled.

The Biden administration’s app permitted more than 919,000 individuals into the country since it was established in January 2023.

Under the Biden-era CHNV program, 30,000 individuals per month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela were allowed to immigrate to the United States. The program provided beneficiaries with temporary legal status and a work permit for a two-year period.

“This was all stopped on day one of the Trump administration. This action will return the humanitarian parole program to its original purpose of looking at migrants on a case-by-case basis,” a DHS spokesperson said last week.

The DHS memo instructed ICE to review immigration cases individually to determine whether a foreign national should be placed in expedited removal or removal proceedings.

The memo states: “Take all steps necessary to review the alien’s case and consider, in exercising your enforcement discretion, whether any such alien should be placed in removal proceedings; and review the alien’s parole status to determine, in exercising your enforcement discretion, whether parole remains appropriate in light of any changed legal or factual circumstances.”

The notice “expands the scope of expedited removal to the statutory maximum,” the spokesperson said.

According to the notice, the statutory maximum allows the federal government to issue expedited removals for foreign nationals who have been in the U.S. for less than two years without requiring immigration hearings.

