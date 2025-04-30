Despite being wrong in November, polls panning Trump’s first 100 days still shape media narrative

by WorldTribune Staff, April 30, 2025 Real World News



According to legacy media polls, Americans are disappointed in what President Donald Trump has done in the first 100 days of his second term.

Of course, these were the same pollsters who told us unequivocally that Kamala Harris would be the 47th President.

According to an ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll, 55% of Americans say they disapprove of Trump’s first 100 days in office.

In a CNN poll, Trump has just a 41% approval rating for his first 100 days.

“People are hearing the media narrative, and they’re seeing the Friday night headlines, and it’s meant to cause panic. And so they are reacting to that with some of the other polls,” Big Data Poll director Richard Baris told Just the News. “But when you get a little bit more granular, and you ask people whether or not they think this strategy could pay off, and if it does, was it worth it? Then we’re getting very different answers.”

Just as they did during the 2024 election campaign, polling samples are badly underestimating Trump’s supporters, Baris said.

“I’m looking at their numbers, and they’re interestingly, about five to seven points off of the rest of us who actually have polled elections correctly,” he said. “And that’s about how far they were wrong in 2024. So it’s like nothing has changed.”

The White House on Tuesday mocked legacy media by releasing a list of “100 DAYS OF HOAXES: Cutting Through the Fake News”. The press release lists more than 50 of the most hilarious and deceptive media hoaxes since Jan. 20, 2025.

Among them:

HOAX: Fake News CNN attempted to “fact check” President Trump’s claim that the Biden Administration spent millions on “making mice transgender.”

FACT: After their so-called “fact check” was thoroughly debunked, they were forced to update it in disgrace and admit the claim was, in fact, true.

HOAX: NPR claimed NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore — who were stuck on the International Space Station for more than nine months following problems with their spacecraft — were “not stranded.”

FACT: NPR itself had described the astronauts as stranded in prior reporting, and only seemed to take issue with the description once President Trump and Elon Musk made it a priority to bring them home.

HOAX: CBS News reported that Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth ordered a “makeup studio” be installed inside the Pentagon.

FACT: It was a “totally fake story,” and the alleged studio was really an existing green room with no frills.

HOAX: Politico reported the Trump Administration was debating lifting sanctions on Russian energy assets, including the Nord Stream pipeline.

FACT: This was debunked by both Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

At a pace of at least two hoaxes a day during Trump’s first 100 days, major media are on track to push nearly 3,000 false narratives by January 2029.

Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

We don’t have a Free and Fair “Press” in this Country anymore. We have a Press that writes BAD STORIES, and CHEATS, BIG, ON POLLS. IT IS COMPROMISED AND CORRUPT. SAD! Great Pollster John McLaughlin, one of the most highly respected in the industry, has just stated that The Failing New York Times Poll, and the ABC/Washington Post Poll, about a person named DONALD J. TRUMP, ME, are FAKE POLLS FROM FAKE NEWS ORGANIZATIONS. The New York Times has only 37% Trump 2024 voters, and the ABC/Washington Post Poll has only 34% Trump Voters, unheard of numbers unless looking for a negative result, which they are. These people should be investigated for ELECTION FRAUD, and add in the FoxNews Pollster while you’re at it. They are Negative Criminals who apologize to their subscribers and readers after I WIN ELECTIONS BIG, much bigger than their polls showed I would win, loose a lot of credibility, and then go on cheating and lying for the next cycle, only worse. They suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome, and there is nothing that anyone, or anything, can do about it. THEY ARE SICK, almost only write negative stories about me no matter how well I am doing (99.9% at the Border, BEST NUMBER EVER!), AND ARE TRULY THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE! I wish them well, but will continue to fight to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

During a rally in Michigan on Tuesday to mark the first 100 days of his second term, Trump declared that he had “the most successful first 100 days of any administration in the history of our country. We’ve just gotten started. You haven’t even seen anything yet.”

He then laid out his accomplishments, including a secure border, job growth, and restoring the rule of law, which he said was “sort of out the window with this crazy guy we had.” He jabbed Joe Biden, asking, “How the hell did that guy ever become president? Could somebody explain it to me? How the hell did that happen?”

“We’re ending the inflation nightmare, the worst that we’ve had probably in the history of our country, getting woke lunacy and transgender insanity the hell out of our government. We’re stopping the indoctrination of our children, slashing billions and billions of dollars of waste, fraud, and abuse, and above all, we’re saving the American dream. We’re making America great again, and it’s happening fast,” he continued.

