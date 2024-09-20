DeSantis: Feds not cooperating with Florida’s Trump assassination attempt investigation

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 20, 2024

Florida is getting no help from federal agencies as it investigates the assassination attempt on Donald Trump at the former president’s West Palm Beach golf course, Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

Asked by Fox News host Laura Ingraham if the U.S. authorities were cooperating with the investigation and if he is concerned that he is not getting the information needed, DeSantis said, “The answer is no. They’re not being cooperative.”

“Yes, I am concerned. I mean, for example, we were rebuffed. Our investigators were rebuffed just going to the fence line outside of Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach,” the governor revealed, surmising that the feds do not want the state of Florida involved in the investigation.

“This guy, Ryan Routh, committed potential violations of Florida law. So, we have a duty to investigate this. We have a duty to bring the appropriate charges, and we also have a duty to inform the public about how this happened,” he said, days after assigning the case to the Office of Statewide Prosecutor under the supervision of Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.

DeSantis also said he told investigators to preserve would-be assassin Ryan Routh’s social media footprint.

“As soon as we got word of this on Sunday, I told our guys in state law enforcement, “Save all his social media because you know Facebook will delete it. The tech companies want to delete it. Get his digital trail; store that because we need to know: How did he end up in Florida to begin with? What is this pathway this guy has taken to end up in those bushes trying to assassinate the former president of the United States and current Republican nominee?”

DeSantis added that Americans have still not gotten answers about the first assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, which occurred in July.

#BREAKING: Gov. Ron DeSantis says federal government won’t cooperate with Florida investigation into 2nd Trump assassination attempt “No, they are not being cooperative, and yes, I am concerned […] Our investigators were rebuffed just going to the fence line outside of Trump… pic.twitter.com/MpKf04VA1d — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) September 19, 2024

