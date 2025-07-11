Dershowitz: Epstein files being ‘suppressed’ to protect high-profile individuals

by WorldTribune Staff, July 11, 2025 Real World News



Alan Dershowitz was never buying the Department of Justice’s insistence that no Jeffrey Epstein client list exists.

The Harvard Law School Professor Emeritus on told the Sean Spicer Show that he had personally seen the Epstein client list and that the government had suppressed documents to protect high-profile individuals.

The interview was conducted in March, but Spicer re-shared it on X on Thursday in light of renewed interest in the case. It had racked up 1.6 million views by Friday afternoon.

“Documents are being suppressed to protect individuals. I know the names of the individuals. I know why they’re being suppressed. I know who’s suppressing them. But I’m bound by confidentiality,” Dershowitz said.

“I know the names of people whose files are being suppressed in order to protect them, and that’s wrong,” he added.

When Spicer asked if the people on the list were politicians or business leaders, Derhshowitz replied “they’re everything.”

Dershowitz said he saw the Epstein client list due to accusations he faced from Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre and that he was bound to secrecy by court order. Giuffre recently passed away, but had recanted her accusations against Dershowitz prior to her death and settled the case.

🚨@AlanDersh said he saw the entire Epstein list while proving his innocence: “Documents are being suppressed to protect individuals. I know the names of the individuals. I know why they’re being suppressed. I know who’s suppressing them. But I’m bound by confidentiality.” pic.twitter.com/2bx7SwozN3 — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) July 10, 2025

Beat The Press