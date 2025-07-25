Deputy AG has 2nd day-long sit-down with Ghislaine Maxwell

by WorldTribune Staff, July 25, 2025 Real World News



U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche traveled to Florida this week for what was called a “very productive day” of questioning Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year prison term in Tallahassee after her conviction of being Jeffrey Epstein’s accomplice in sex trafficking.

“Today, I met with Ghislaine Maxwell, and I will continue my interview of her tomorrow. The Department of Justice will share additional information about what we learned at the appropriate time,” Blanche wrote in a Thursday social media post.

Maxwell took the “full day and asked a lot of questions,” her attorney, David Markus, said.

“Miss Maxwell answered every single question. She never stopped. She never invoked a privilege. She never declined to answer. She answered all the questions truthfully, honestly and to the best of her ability,” Markus said.

Maxwell and the Trump DOJ were slated for two such day-long sit-downs.

Legal scholar Jonathan Turley said that past reports that Maxwell was interviewed by state and federal authorities were not true, and that she may be an “untapped source of new information” in the Epstein case.

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on Tuesday that Blanche had requested an interview with Maxwell to ask Epstein’s longtime girlfriend: “What do you know?”

DailyMail.com noted: “MAGA supporters are demanding that Trump do more to get to the bottom of the Epstein files after the president campaigned on making information related to the convicted pedophile public. It’s unclear what Maxwell can reveal that isn’t already public and the closed-door meeting is fueling skepticism over the handling of the Epstein files review.”

Maxwell was spotted returning to prison in Tallahassee with a box of materials. She was allowed to take the box with her back inside by security, in footage obtained by WCTV.

“President Trump has told us to release all credible evidence,” Blanche said in a statement posted to X by Bondi. “If Ghislane Maxwell has information about anyone who has committed crimes against victims, the FBI and the DOJ will hear what she has to say.”

Markus told CNN that Maxwell’s defense team is in discussions to have her tell her side of the story.

“I can confirm that we are in discussions with the government and that Ghislaine will always testify truthfully,” Markus said. “We are grateful to President Trump for his commitment to uncovering the truth in this case.”

Maxwell is also scheduled to testify before Congress on August 11.

Connecticut Democrat Sen. Richard Blumenthal characterized the Maxwell meeting as a way for the Trump Administration to “secure a cover-up.”

The Connecticut senator said that Blanche was conducting a “secret meeting” in order to strike a “secret deal giving her potentially a pardon for providing information favorable to Trump.”

Trump said on Friday that he could pardon Maxwell if he so chooses.

Trump on pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell: “I’m allowed to do it” pic.twitter.com/e9bjwFqfYr — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 25, 2025

Beat The Press