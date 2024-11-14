Deportation camps near sanctuary cities? Team Trump vague on the ‘how’ but not the ‘if’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 14, 2024 Real World News



Since so-called sanctuary cities are inundated with illegal aliens, the incoming Trump administration sees it as a logical move to set up deportation facilities near said cities.

The question is not “if” President Donald Trump in his second term will carry out mass deportations of illegals, but “how.”

Newly nominated deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller said Trump intends to move quickly on deporting millions of illegals and the National Guard troops could even be called on to assist.

“Any activists who doubt President Trump’s resolve in the slightest are making a drastic error: Trump will unleash the vast arsenal of federal powers to implement the most spectacular migration crackdown,” Miller told The New York Times.

One plan would aim to double the 41,000 detention beds that Congress allows Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Illegals would be held in such facilities before being flown back to their country of origin. Having the facilities near sanctuary cities would cut down on travel costs.

Sanctuary city status will not stop the Trump administration from creating a detention center in or near such a community.

Likely places for new centers include Denver, Los Angeles, Miami, and Chicago. New York, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. expanding or reopening facilities might also be an option

Trump representative Karoline Leavitt told NBC News: “The American people re-elected President Trump by a resounding margin, giving him a mandate to implement the promises he made on the campaign trail. He will deliver.”

Miller said: “Bottom line. “President Trump will do whatever it takes. … The immigration legal activists won’t know what’s happening.

“Mass deportation will be a labor-market disruption celebrated by American workers, who will now be offered higher wages with better benefits to fill these jobs. Americans will also celebrate the fact that our nation’s laws are now being applied equally, and that one select group is no longer magically exempt.”

