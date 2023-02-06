Democrats split on House resolution denouncing socialist ideology, Stalin, Mao, Kims

by WorldTribune Staff, February 6, 2023

A number of Democrats were reluctant to vote for legislation introduced in the GOP-controlled house which denounces socialism and its architects in China, North Korea, and Soviet Russia.

The resolution overwhelmingly passed in a 328-86-14 vote. The majority of Democrats — 109 — voted with all Republicans for the resolution, while 86 voted against it and 14 voted “present.”

Democrats who voted against the measure include Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and Cori Bush of Missouri. All were endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America in the 2022 midterms.

The legislation, which runs three pages, states: “Socialist ideology necessitates a concentration of power that has time and time again collapsed into Communist regimes, totalitarian rule, and brutal dictatorships.”

It argues that “many of the greatest crimes in history were committed by socialist ideologues” — mentioning Vladimir Lenin, Joseph Stalin, Mao Zedong, Fidel Castro, Pol Pot, Kim Jong-Il, Kim Jong-Un, Daniel Ortega, Hugo Chavez, and Nicolás Maduro.

“Congress denounces socialism in all its forms, and opposes the implementation of socialist policies in the United States of America,” the resolution reads.

When introducing the measure, the office of Florida Republican Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar said passing it “would make a bold statement that the People’s House unequivocally denounces this cruel and unjust ideology. It would also ensure the United States commits to never begin or normalize the implementation of socialist policies that inevitably lead to economic ruin and political authoritarianism.”

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish