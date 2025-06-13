Democrats’ anti-ICE narrative, silence on violence fails to impress

by WorldTribune Staff, June 13, 2025 Real World News



The silence on violence narrative being pushed by Democrats and their major media partners amid the rioting in Los Angeles is not impressing the American public.

Jon Voight, who along with Sylvester Stallone and Mel Gibson are President Donald Trump’s special envoys to Hollywood, gives his governor a message on behalf of the majority of Americans:

Meanwhile, Trump wrote on Truth Social:

The Biden Administration and Governor Newscum flooded America with 21 Million Illegal Aliens, destroying Schools, Hospitals and Communities, and consuming untold Billions of Dollars in Free Welfare. All of them have to go home, as do countless other Illegals and Criminals, who will turn us into a bankrupt Third World Nation. America was invaded and occupied. I am reversing the Invasion. It’s called Remigration. Our courageous ICE Officers, who are daily being subjected to doxxing and murder threats, are HEROES. We will always have their back as they carry out this noble mission. America will be for Americans again!

Support Free Press Foundation