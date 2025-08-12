Democrat whistleblower: Sen. Schiff told meeting to leak anti-Trump classified info

by WorldTribune Staff, August 12, 2025 Real World News



Beginning in 2017, then-Rep. Adam Schiff approved leaking classified information to smear President Donald Trump over the Russiagate hoax, according to a memo from a career intelligence officer who worked for Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee which FBI Director Kash Patel has turned over to Congress.

The whistleblower, who described himself as a friend to both the Democrat Schiff, now a California senator, and then-Republican House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes, said he considered the classified leaking to be “unethical,” “illegal,” and “treasonous,” but was told not to worry about it because Schiff believed he would be spared prosecution under the Constitution’s speech and debate clause, according to the FBI 302 interview reports obtained by Just the News.

In a 2023 interview with the FBI, the whistleblower, whose name is redacted, told agents from the bureau’s St. Louis office that he personally attended a meeting at which Schiff authorized leaking classified information [see below].

“When working in this capacity, [redacted staffer’s name] was called to an all-staff meeting by SCHIFF,” the interview report said. “In this meeting, SCHIFF stated the group would leak classified information which was derogatory to President of the United States DONALD J. TRUMP. SCHIFF stated the information would be used to indict President TRUMP.”

The whistleblower told investigators that he “stated this would be illegal and, upon hearing his concerns, unnamed members of the meeting reassured that they would not be caught leaking classified information,” the 2023 interview report stated.

In one meeting, the Democrat staffer told the FBI that retired Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn — Trump’s first national security adviser — was to be a specific focus of the committee as part of a broader effort to target Trump. The whistleblower also specifically pointed to California Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell as a likely source of classified leaks, the memos state.

The Democrat staffer also allegedly told a former Republican colleague on the committee that he was terminated because Schiff’s staff did not believe he had adequate “party loyalty” after he raised concerns about the leaks strategy, the FBI memos show.

Officials told Just the News that Justice Department officials showed little interest in pursuing Schiff when the allegations were brought to them years ago, citing the very same excuse Schiff used.

“The alleged leaks fall outside the statute of limitations for prosecution on most legal theories, but the revelations nevertheless come at a sensitive time for Schiff, who recently was referred to the Justice Department for possible prosecution for potential mortgage fraud,” Just the News noted.

“For years, certain officials used their positions to selectively leak classified information to shape political narratives,” Patel told Just the News on Monday. “It was all done with one purpose: to weaponize intelligence and law enforcement for political gain.

“Those abuses eroded public trust in our institutions,” he added. “The FBI will now lead the charge, with our partners at DOJ, and Congress will have the chance to uncover how political power may have been weaponized and to restore accountability,” Patel said.

Schiff’s office told Just the News: “Kash Patel’s latest smear against Senator Schiff is absolutely and categorically false, and is just the latest in a series of defamatory attacks from the President and his allies meant to distract from their plummeting poll numbers and the Epstein files scandal. These baseless smears are based on allegations that were found to be not reliable, not credible, and unsubstantiated from a disgruntled former staffer who was fired by the House Intelligence Committee for cause in early 2017, including for harassment and potentially compromising activity on official travel for the Committee.”

